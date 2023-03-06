Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAMILTON Begins Two-Week Tulsa Run This Week

HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Celebrity Attractions is welcoming HAMILTON back to Tulsa this week for its first return engagement to the Tulsa PAC. Performances begin Tuesday, March 7th and run through Sunday March 19th. Tickets are available and may be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office located at 3rd and Cincinnati, or by calling 918.596.7111. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm. For the best seats, Celebrity Attractions advises patrons to purchase in the second week of performances.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement. Prices range from $49-$169 with a select number of premium seats available from $179 - $229. Additionally, there is a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. For lottery details and official ticket purchase information visit CelebrityAttractions.com.

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all online purchases for the Tulsa engagement should only be made through CelebrityAttractions.com."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON will appear at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for sixteen performances March 7-19, 2023 (Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm, Sunday at 1pm & 7pm). Tickets may be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com, by phone at 918.596.7111 or in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by calling 918.796.0220.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, CelebrityAttractions.com and the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Get social with Celebrity Attractions by becoming a fan on Facebook.com/BwayTulsa, or Instagram/BwayTulsa.

HAMILTON is a part of Celebrity Attractions' 2022-2023 Broadway Season which will continue with AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of the Temptations, and Disney's THE LION KING. Celebrity Attractions is proud to have KOTV News on 6 and Tulsa World as sponsors for this spectacular season.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

HamiltonMusical.com

Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical

Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical

Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical



#HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON in Columbus Photo
#HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON in Columbus
Producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Columbus announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Tuesday, October 4 in Columbus at the Ohio Theatre.
Review: HAMILTONs Return to Nashville Resonates More Deeply Photo
Review: HAMILTON's Return to Nashville Resonates More Deeply
When Lin-Manuel Miranda’s epic masterpiece Hamilton was last in residence at Nashville’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center – where it is now ensconced for an as equally anticipated, if briefer, two-week run through August 7 – the world was a far different place than that in which we live today. Yet somehow, due in very large part to the Covid-19 pandemic, the January 6th insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, and the repercussions and reverberations of those two cataclysmic events that have followed in the intervening two-and-a-half years, Hamilton seems to be more resonant, its story more relevant and its presentation more heartrending and current than ever before.
#HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON at Overture Hall Photo
#HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON at Overture Hall
A digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Tuesday, Aug. 9) in Overture Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.
HAMILTON Comes to Overture in August Photo
HAMILTON Comes to Overture in August
Be in the “room where it happens” when HAMILTON comes to Overture Center's Overture Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Theatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This SpringTheatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This Spring
February 28, 2023

Theatre Tulsa's next production of its 100th season, and the second in its Play Series, will be the popular and controversial play “American Son.”
TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Storytellers Theatre This SummerTREASURE ISLAND Comes to Storytellers Theatre This Summer
February 23, 2023

Treasure Island runs July 13-23, 2023 at Storytellers Theatre. The production is written by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Storyteller Theatre, and directed by Justice & Brenna Wickstrom.
WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Storytellers Theatre in MayWIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Storytellers Theatre in May
February 21, 2023

Wind In The Willows comes to Storytellers Theatre in May. The show opens May 11 and runs through May 21, 2023.
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In FloridaLyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida
February 6, 2023

Students from Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy have been selected to compete at the prestigious National Performing Arts Festival next month in Florida. This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.
Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in FebruaryStoryteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
January 31, 2023

Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School.
