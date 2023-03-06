HAMILTON Begins Two-Week Tulsa Run This Week

Celebrity Attractions is welcoming HAMILTON back to Tulsa this week for its first return engagement to the Tulsa PAC. Performances begin Tuesday, March 7th and run through Sunday March 19th. Tickets are available and may be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office located at 3rd and Cincinnati, or by calling 918.596.7111. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm. For the best seats, Celebrity Attractions advises patrons to purchase in the second week of performances.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement. Prices range from $49-$169 with a select number of premium seats available from $179 - $229. Additionally, there is a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. For lottery details and official ticket purchase information visit CelebrityAttractions.com.

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all online purchases for the Tulsa engagement should only be made through CelebrityAttractions.com."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON will appear at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for sixteen performances March 7-19, 2023 (Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm, Sunday at 1pm & 7pm). Tickets may be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com, by phone at 918.596.7111 or in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by calling 918.796.0220.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, CelebrityAttractions.com and the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

HAMILTON is a part of Celebrity Attractions' 2022-2023 Broadway Season which will continue with AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of the Temptations, and Disney's THE LION KING. Celebrity Attractions is proud to have KOTV News on 6 and Tulsa World as sponsors for this spectacular season.

