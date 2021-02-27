Carpenter Square Theatre Presents Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS

Carpenter Square Theatre continues its 37th Season with "Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS". The comedy plays February 26 - March 20 at the theater located at 800 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City.

Specific performance dates and times over four weeks are: 8 p.m. February 26-27, March 5-6; 7:30 p.m. March 11, 8 p.m. March 12-13, 2 p.m. March 14, 7:30 p.m. March 18, 8 p.m. March 19-20.

Regular adult tickets are $30 with $25 tickets available for seniors aged 62 or more, military, and groups of ten or more. Educator tickets are $10 and students are only $5. Two-for-one tickets may be purchased when presenting the Allied Arts City Card or when attending Thursday evening performances. Reservations are highly recommended for the intimate theater, as the theater will only be seating 40% of the seats to accommodate for social distancing. All patrons are required to wear masks in order to attend.

For tickets, call 405-232-6500 or email csttix@coxinet.net.