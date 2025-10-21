Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Performs II: HOLST'S THE PLANETS Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform II: HOLST'S THE PLANETS at Tulsa Performing Arts Center next month. Performances will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The concert will feature Ron Spigelman, Guest Conductor and Tulsa Chorale Women’s Chorus with Zachary Malavolti, Artistic Director. They will perform selections from John Williams’ E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Star Wars.

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra audience favorite, Ron Spigelman, returns to the stage to open with compositions by former and iconic Principal Conductor of the Boston Pops, John Williams, with selections from the Oscar-winning movies, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Star Wars, both securing an Oscar for Best Original Score in their time.

The show concludes with Holst’s The Planets, op.32, a dazzling seven-movement orchestral suite, with each movement named after a planet in the solar system and its corresponding astrological character. Attendees will experience an immersive experience as NASA images will dazzle the eyes while symphonic sounds will transport you out of this world!