1964... THE TRIBUTE Returns to Tulsa

"1964 . . .THE TRIBUTE" is back! Celebrity Attractions is proud to present "1964" for one night only, Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now.

The 'boys' of Tulsa's favorite summer tradition are back to pay tribute to those mop-topped invaders known as the Fab Four! "1964 . . . THE TRIBUTE" is the No. 1 Beatles music show in the world! Presented by Celebrity Attractions, "1964" takes audiences on a musical journey to an era in rock history that will live in all of our hearts forever. Hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute in the world, "1964" has been featured on such nationally televised programs as Entertainment Tonight, PM Magazine, The USA Network, and The Nashville Network.

Alistair Taylor, former President of Apple Records for The Beatles, astounded by a "1964" performance stated . . . "The resemblance was uncanny, it sent shivers down my spine. It was just like the boys. Never have I seen another group go to such detail . . . BORN AGAIN BEATLES!" Louise Harrison, George Harrison's sister, was so moved after seeing a "1964" performance, she held a party at her home in their honor.

Masters of their craft, "1964" spent years researching the Fab Four. From the Beatle boots, the vintage outfits, and the Vox amplifiers . . . to the mannerisms, the spoken voice, and the unmistakable harmonies, "1964" has captured and recreated a live Beatles concert to perfection both musically and visually.

"1964 . . . THE TRIBUTE" is now the only band in the world that has a written agreement with Apple Corps Limited allowing them to perform their incredible show. When the group hits the Tulsa PAC stage Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. you will not only hear the Beatles songs -- you will see the boys 'almost from Liverpool' -- and be taken back in time to "1964." Hold on to "Yesterday" and reserve your seats now!

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office at 918.596.7111, 800.364.7111 or online at www.CelebrityAttractions.com. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 918.796.0220. For more show information visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com.





