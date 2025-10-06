World Stage Theatre Company to Present LORD OF THE FLIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Stage Theatre Company will continue its eighth season with Lord of the Flies by William Golding, adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams and directed by Bailey James. Performances will run October 31–November 9, 2025 at World Stage Studio (1130 S. Harvard Ave).

The cast features Shawnna Davis as Ralph, Amani Stubbs as Piggy, Michael Crawford as Jack, Brenna Cook as Roger, D’mi Johnson as Simon, Emily Estes as Sam, Jay Riggins as Eric, Tatiyana Brown as Maurice, Cole Higgins as Bill, Malachi Braddick as Henry, Connor Smith as Perceval, and Paul Henry as the Naval Officer.

About the Play

When a plane crash leaves a group of young survivors stranded on a deserted island, the promise of freedom quickly becomes a fight for survival. What begins as an attempt at order—with leaders chosen and rules made—spirals into a brutal struggle between civilization and chaos. As fear grows and rivalries intensify, the group is pushed to shocking extremes, exposing the fragility of innocence and the hunger for power.

This electrifying adaptation of Golding’s landmark novel immerses audiences in a world where the structures of society collapse and humanity’s darker instincts are laid bare.

About the Playwright

Nigel Williams is an acclaimed English novelist, screenwriter, and playwright, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. His screen credits include the Emmy-nominated Elizabeth I (2005), which won multiple international awards, and the BAFTA-winning adaptation of Skallagrigg. Williams also received the Somerset Maugham Award for his first novel, My Life Closed Twice.

Performance and Ticket Information

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $5–$25 and may be purchased through World Stage Theatre Company’s official website.

Following each Sunday matinee, audiences are invited to participate in a facilitated talkback exploring the play’s enduring themes of morality, leadership, and human nature.