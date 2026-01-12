Ólafur Arnalds To Return To Massey Hall With FALLING APART TOGETHER

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ólafur Arnalds will return to the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with Falling Apart Together, a live concert experience that blends new and past material.

Presented by Massey Hall, the performance marks Arnalds’ first appearance at the venue since his previous tours supporting Re:member and some kind of peace, which included sold-out performances at international venues such as Royal Albert Hall, the Elbphilharmonie, the Sydney Opera House, and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Falling Apart Together is structured as a hybrid concert experience, exploring themes of vulnerability, connection, and shared presence through music and live performance. Arnalds will appear alongside a team of collaborating musicians and technicians to present the project in a staged concert format.

Tickets for Ólafur Arnalds at Massey Hall will go on sale Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available online or by phone at 416-872-4255.