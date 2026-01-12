Ólafur Arnalds To Return To Massey Hall With FALLING APART TOGETHER

The live concert experience will take place November at the historic Toronto venue.
Ólafur Arnalds will return to the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with Falling Apart Together, a live concert experience that blends new and past material.
Presented by Massey Hall, the performance marks Arnalds’ first appearance at the venue since his previous tours supporting Re:member and some kind of peace, which included sold-out performances at international venues such as Royal Albert Hall, the Elbphilharmonie, the Sydney Opera House, and Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Falling Apart Together is structured as a hybrid concert experience, exploring themes of vulnerability, connection, and shared presence through music and live performance. Arnalds will appear alongside a team of collaborating musicians and technicians to present the project in a staged concert format.
Tickets for Ólafur Arnalds at Massey Hall will go on sale Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available online or by phone at 416-872-4255.
