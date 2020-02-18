Why Not Theatre Presents RISER Project

Why Not Theatre is happy to announce the 7th edition of RISER Project, the collaborative producing model for independent theatre artists, from April 10 - May 9, 2020 at The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator for Live Arts. RISER Project 2020 will feature four premieres, including the first dance piece in RISER history, by artists including: Zazu Oke and Vince Deiulis; Neha Poduval and Himanshu Sitlani; Aria Evans; and Elena Eli Belyea, Ira Doré, Tori Morrison and Philip Nozuka.

RISER Project is a collaborative producing model for artists and companies to create and present new work. The model allows the artists to overcome challenges of producing independent theatre by working together, sharing resources, and receiving guidance and support from a community of Senior Partners.

RISER Project 2020 includes:



Gods Like Us - April 10-19, 2020, Opening Saturday, April 11

This new play by Zazu Oke and Vince Deiulis challenges audiences to question what they truly know about the global impact of the First World War. A Canadian Soldier on a mission to find a wanted man, meets a Nigerian Farmer fighting to stay alive. Two men from vastly different backgrounds are forced to confront their preconceived notions of morality, justice, and each other.

An IMM-Permanent Resident - April 12-19, 2020, Opening Monday, April 13

A comedy infused with Bollywood elements, An IMM-Permanent Resident is a hilarious take on the mundane and tiresome bureaucracy of the Canadian immigration process, as experienced by playwrights and real-life couple, Neha Poduval and Himanshu Sitlani.

heart2heart - April 30-May 9, 2020, Opening Thursday, April 30

POLITICAL MOVEMENT presents heart2heart, the first ever dance piece as part of RISER Project. Conceived and choreographed by Aria Evans, heart2heart offers a compassionate dance theatre work with six unscripted duets centred around 'conversations about the state of the world'. heart2heart features an ensemble of queer, POC, fat, multilingual, non-binary, differently abled, mothers, teachers, and immigrants -- all Torontonians.

The Worst Thing I Could Be (Is Happy) - April 30-May 9, 2020, Opening Friday, May 1

The Worst Thing I Could Be (Is Happy) follows Philip, Tori, Ira, and Elena - who just want to be happy. They also recognize the ways this pursuit furthers systemic inequality and causes unprecedented environmental destruction. But Philip, Tori, Ira, and Elena still want to be happy. Using live-streams, projections, and onstage experiments, this cross-country collaboration is a spontaneous investigation of grief, technology, and the things people do to be happy at any cost.

The Senior Partners for the 2020 RISER Project include Aluna Theatre, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, Cahoots Theatre, Factory Theatre, fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company, Modern Times Stage Company, Necessary Angel Theatre Company, Nightwood Theatre, Roseneath Theatre, Shaw Festival, Theatre Passe Muraille, and The Theatre Centre. These partners all contribute resources, and well as mentorship, in support of the four RISER Project productions.





