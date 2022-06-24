WHOSE VAGINA IS IT, REALLY? Announced At Toronto Fringe Festival 2022

Sandy Daley's "Whose Vagina Is It, Really?": A satirical comedy" will be staged at the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival, July 6-17, at the Al Green Theatre, Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre. The play, based on her book published in 2010, is about a single woman's struggle to find her Mr. Right, while truly discovering herself.

With a sense of humour and surprises, this play promises to be a laugh-riot, with the motive of spreading a social message. It focuses on telling the tales of women through the lens of socioeconomic, religious, and political factors. The characters are from diverse origins and cultures to demonstrate how globally women share the same stories. The play also encourages women to empower and support one another. Daley says, "This story is so important and timely, as it highlights the struggles women go through daily. She also adds, "To be able to showcase this play at such a prestigious venue is beyond exhilarating. As a BIPOC creator, it's important to see my work on this stage, as representation matters."

Whose Vagina Is It, Really?, a contemporary play set in a church, stars Sandy Daley, Shamba Amani, Krista Barzso, Katisha Shaw, Pearl Xun, Rachel Nkoto Belinga and Shikha Chowhan. The play focuses on women and the pressures placed upon them by society, the church and family. These women will seek revenge on their two-timing pastor whilst trying to regain control of their lives and sexuality.

Daley is the winner of the Governor Generals' Award for Excellence, the Rising Star Award from Centennial College & named Toronto Fringe Festival Artist of The Year in 2020. Her critically acclaimed first novel, "Whose Vagina Is It, Really?" made the bestsellers list with a second edition being released in 2023. A Torontonian, originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Daley hit the ground running, starring in Christene Browne's, "Another Planet". She won the Spirit Award for Favourite Columnist in New York city. Daley's syndicated column, 'Real Talk with Sandy', was published in New York, Toronto, and Barbados. Her previous screenwriting projects include "Daddy's Not Around: DNA" and her current project, The Wright Girl: all starring black leads. Daley, a long-time advocate for social justice and women's rights, is the founder of the Whose Body Is It, Really? Empowerment Symposium and Mothers Against Violence Against Black Children. The organization fights systemic racism against black children.