WE WILL ROCK YOU Returns to Toronto in New Production

WE WILL ROCK YOU, the international hit musical that features and celebrates the iconic music of Queen had its Canadian premiere production at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from March 2007 until June 2009. It is returning to Toronto for a limited engagement in a new production from the Québec-based cultural producing company Gestev.

WE WILL ROCK YOU will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from November 28, 2025 to January 4, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, July 21, 2025 online and by calling 1.800.461.3333.

This Québec production has already had successful engagements this spring and summer at the Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal and Théâtre Capitole in Québec City. It will play in Trois-Rivières and Gatineau this fall, before coming to Toronto in November.

Renowned Quebec director (Cirque du Soleil) and choreographer (the Montreal productions of Mary Poppins and The Bodyguard), Steve Bolton, adapts (the original libretto by British writer and director Ben Elton) and directs this new revival production, that features top musical theatre talent from Québec and Ontario, performing in English.

Celebrating 25 Queen songs, including the classic “Somebody to Love,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “Don't Stop Me Now” and, of course, the timeless classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” WE WILL ROCK YOU is set in the near future on a planet controlled by a powerful corporation. Globalization is complete. Individuality is taboo. All music is now computer-generated, rock music has been eradicated, and musical instruments are banned. The sole hope for liberation rests on an unlikely resistance: an alliance of Bohemian rebels, waiting for a hero to lead them in the battle to bring “rock power” to the people.

“It's the story of a world where there is just one hope left to save humanity: bring back rock 'n' roll!” said Steve Bolton. “We want the audience to leave the show energized, with a smile on their faces and music in their ears.”