Video: The Grand Theatre High School Project Stages Disney’s NEWSIES

The Grand Theatre High School Project will present Disney’s Newsies The Musical from September 17–27, 2025, on the Spriet Stage, with opening night on Friday, September 19. See video from of production!

Built and performed by students from across the region, this year’s High School Project brings the turn-of-the-century streets of New York City to life with energy, grit, and Tony Award-winning music.

Inspired by the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike and based on the 1992 Disney film, Newsies follows charismatic Jack Kelly and his band of newsies as they take on powerful newspaper publishers. Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the musical includes iconic numbers such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” Known for its dynamic choreography and spirited ensemble storytelling, Newsies is a family-friendly favorite that continues to inspire audiences with its message of resilience and solidarity.

The production is recommended for ages 8 and up and runs approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission. Audience advisories include theatrical haze, flashing and strobe lighting, mild language, and staged violence.