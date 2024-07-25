News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: SHREK - THE MUSICAL at Princess of Wales Theatre

The production will run August 6 - August 18, 2024.

By: Jul. 25, 2024
Shrek - The Musical is running at The Princess of Wales Theatre August 6 - August 18, 2024.

Get a first look at footage!

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who ﬁnds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks animated ﬁlm. Kimberly Akimbo Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) have re-visited their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.




