Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company

On stage from January 26th through February 16th, 2024.
Journey into the woods this winter with Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN! Canadian soprano and COC favourite Jane Archibald stars as the clever fox, Sharp Ears, while COC Music Director Johannes Debus leads the COC Orchestra through Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s lush score.
When a forest gamekeeper traps a fox and attempts to domesticate her, their encounter leads to a poignant reflection on the natural cycle of life and death, as well as our relationship with the planet.
This inspiring opera invites audiences to reflect on the advancing toll of climate change and the importance of cultivating a harmonious interrelationship with the natural world.
