Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company

On stage from January 26th through February 16th, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery O Photo 2 Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
Digital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Toronto Photo 3 Digital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Toronto
VIDEO: Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company Photo 4 VIDEO: Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company

Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company

Journey into the woods this winter with Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN! Canadian soprano and COC favourite Jane Archibald stars as the clever fox, Sharp Ears, while COC Music Director Johannes Debus leads the COC Orchestra through Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s lush score.

When a forest gamekeeper traps a fox and attempts to domesticate her, their encounter leads to a poignant reflection on the natural cycle of life and death, as well as our relationship with the planet.

This inspiring opera invites audiences to reflect on the advancing toll of climate change and the importance of cultivating a harmonious interrelationship with the natural world.







RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose Photo
Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose

An Evening with Tynomi Banks at The Rose

2
BWW Q&A: Georgia Webb on HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton Photo
BWW Q&A: Georgia Webb on HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton

Humans 2.0 by Circa is created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble. Humans 2.0 is a seriously sensational spectacle: as aesthetic as it is athletic, as comedic as it is grave, and all in all, a visceral delight.

3
Interview: Steven Hao of THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN at Shakespeare BASHd Photo
Interview: Steven Hao of THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN at Shakespeare BASH'd

Steven Hao, playing Pirithous and The Wooer in THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN, spoke to BroadwayWorld about the unusual aspects of Shakespeare’s last play, why Theseus is Iron Man, and the joys of putting on one of the few works in the Shakespearean canon that's a 'hidden gem' without 500 years of baggage.

4
Art Of Time Ensemble to Present DANCE TO THE ABYSS At Harbourfront Centre Theatre Photo
Art Of Time Ensemble to Present DANCE TO THE ABYSS At Harbourfront Centre Theatre

Art of Time Ensemble presents Dance to the Abyss at Harbourfront Centre Theatre. Experience an incredible fusion of music and dance.

More Hot Stories For You

Art Of Time Ensemble to Present DANCE TO THE ABYSS At Harbourfront Centre TheatreArt Of Time Ensemble to Present DANCE TO THE ABYSS At Harbourfront Centre Theatre
Toronto Comedy All Stars and Roast Master Bash to Present THE ONE WITH THE FRIENDS ROAST in MarchToronto Comedy All Stars and Roast Master Bash to Present THE ONE WITH THE FRIENDS ROAST in March
Three New Singers Will Join the 2024/2025 Ensemble StudioThree New Singers Will Join the 2024/2025 Ensemble Studio
Digital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in TorontoDigital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Toronto

Videos

Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company Video
Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company
Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company Video
Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company
Watch a Preview of WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE at the Brampton Rose Theater Video
Watch a Preview of WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE at the Brampton Rose Theater
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Toronto Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Theatre Aquarius (2/08-2/15)
THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE in Toronto THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE
Comedy Bar (1/05-2/23)
The Book of Mormon in Toronto The Book of Mormon
Princess of Wales Theatre (1/24-2/11)
Les Miserables in Toronto Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
Humans 2.0 by Circa in Toronto Humans 2.0 by Circa
The Rose (2/04-2/04)
DANCE TO THE ABYSS in Toronto DANCE TO THE ABYSS
Harbourfront Centre Theatre (2/23-2/25)
Lessons in Temperament in Toronto Lessons in Temperament
The Rose Studio (The Rose Brampton) (2/08-2/10)
A Show With Strings in Toronto A Show With Strings
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/13-3/14)
Arctic Tall Tales in Toronto Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Toronto Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Ed Mirvish Theatre (6/18-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You