Toronto Symphony Orchestra Returns To CityView Drive-In For Live Concert Experiences

In its first performances in front of a live audience in nearly a year, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) makes a welcome return to CityView Drive-In for four performances with two concert programs: Mozart & Martines on September 24 and 25, 2021 (7:30pm) and Pride Together on October 1 and 2, 2021 (7:30pm).

Over 20 TSO musicians will be live on-stage performing audience favourites, while the concerts are also displayed on a massive LED screen and piped into patrons' cars. The TSO last performed at CityView Drive-In in the fall of 2020. Tickets go on sale at 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021.

Both programs are based on concerts that the TSO was forced to cancel last season due to the pandemic lockdown, with the Pride concert originally scheduled for June. "These drive-in concerts are another example of how the TSO finds ways to share music no matter the circumstances. As disappointed as we were to cancel in the spring, I know audiences will enjoy these programs, filled with themes of celebration and resilience. This is just the beginning of the reunion between TSO musicians and patrons," says Gustavo Gimeno, Music Director.

Launched in summer 2020 by INK Entertainment Group, CityView Drive-In offers a contactless, seamless, safe, and physically distanced environment for audience members. Safety measures will also be adhered to on stage and by the TSO musicians.

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:30pm

& Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:30pm

Mozart & Martines

Hum along to two of Mozart's best known works-pulsating rhythms dominate and sonic sparks fly in Symphony No. 40, and Eine kleine Nachtmusik (A Little Night Music) are guaranteed to delight one and all. An overture by Marianna Martines, a Viennese classical period composer living at the same time as Mozart, rounds out the evening.

This concert is approximately one hour in length, and is conducted by the TSO's RBC Resident Conductor and TSYO Conductor, Simon Rivard.

Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:30pm &

Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:30pm

Pride Together

From Tchaikovsky to Lady Gaga, Saint-Saëns to Sister Sledge, the TSO invites you to experience a glittering rainbow of genre-spanning music! This high-energy program parallels the journey of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Unifying themes like desire, protest, and acceptance are depicted through songs like "Vogue", "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", "Time Warp", and more.

This concert is approximately one hour in length, and is conducted by TSO Barrett Principal Education Conductor and Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser.

For more information: CityView Drive-In, 20 Polson Street, Toronto

Tickets are $80-$220 per car, and go on sale to the public on September 3, 2021 at 10:00am. Tickets will be available through TSO.CA, by phone by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375, and online through Ticketmaster.

2021/22 TSO subscribers and donors may purchase tickets beginning August 31 by calling TSO Patron Services directly at 416.598.3375 or purchasing online at TSO.CA with their designated promotional code.