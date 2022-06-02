Toronto Fringe Returns In Person, July 6 - 17, 2022

Toronto Fringe has announced the 34th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival will once again be live in-person, in 11 indoor venues across the city July 6 - 17, 2022, including the dearly missed KidsFest, plus two POSTSCRIPT hubs. The full schedule and box office details for Toronto Fringe will be revealed June 22, 2022.



The Toronto Fringe Festival will include 100 shows featuring contemporary and experimental theatre, dance, comedy, musicals, and solo shows - all chosen by lottery. Approximately 75% of this year's artists are those who have been waiting to share their work since the COVID-related shutdown of the 2020 Fringe.



a??New this year, the Toronto Fringe will host the popular POSTSCRIPT Patio at the Tranzac Club (its original home!), while Fringers in the East end can enjoy the POSTSCRIPT Lounge in the CSI Livingroom of Daniels Spectrum. The 2022 venues for Toronto Fringe will include: Al Green Theatre; Ada Slaight Hall and Aki Studio at Daniels Spectrum; Factory Theatre; The Robert Gill Theatre; St. Vladimir Institute; Streetcar Crowsnest; and Tarragon Theatre.a??a??



Highlights from the 34th Annual Toronto Fringe include:

a??A PERFECT BOWL OF PHOa??

Journey across the noodle of time and space as Nam Nguyen writes a musical history of the Vietnamese diaspora, told through its foods. Book & lyrics by Nam Nguyen, music by Wilfred Moeschter, and directed by e??e??a?? Steven Hao.



ALIA CENIZA RASUL: MORO GIRL

In this heartfelt and irreverently funny show, Filipina comedian Alia Ceniza Rasul shares stories about growing up as a "half-Muslim and half-Christian kid" who is obsessed with her very Catholic country of birth. Moro Girl is a solo debut for Rasul, who is a proud member of the award-winning all-Filipina performance troupe the Tita Collective.a??a??



ANESTI DANELIS: THIS SHOW WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE a??

After a sold-out run at Toronto Fringe 2019 and glowing buzz at Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning musical comedian and viral internet songboy Anesti Danelis returns with a new comedy concert inspired by all of those silly self-help books.



DON VALLEY GIRLSa??a??

A Sketch Comedy Revue written and performed Surer Qaly Deria, Mona Hersi, Andie Hong, Rabiya Mansoor, Fateema Al-Hamaydeh Miller. Directed by Liza Paul, Don Valley Girls is a mashup of Somali/Korean/Palestinian/Pakistani Canadian perspectives from women and non-binary folks, with sketches that don't hold back any punches.



THE GARDEN OF ALLA a??



A dramatic comedy set is LA, 1922, by Stephen Elliott Jackson, directed by Andrew Lamb, with Rebecca Perry. Alla Nazimova, film pioneer and proud bisexual invites her director/"husband" and designer/lover to her home, to make Oscar Wilde's "Salome" into a dazzling film. Amidst rampant censorship, it will be made - but at what cost?





THE OCCASION

A cast of traditional Korean drummers, dancers and musicians. Sixty captivating minutes, five ribboned-hats, twenty-five silk strings-and one feathered hat. Weaving theatre and ritual with dance & music, punctuated by plenty of drumming. On this occasion of their first indoor show in over two years, they have prepared works that touch on themes of loss, nostalgia and celebration.





X AND DA SPIRIT

'X', an unassuming Black man, encounters 'da spirit of the struggle,' an entity that transmits the knowledge of Black resistance through a mural in Toronto. Having received centuries of knowledge in seconds, he must find his role while learning the personal consequences of resistance. By Donovan Hayden, and directed by Rais Clarke-Mendes.



About the Toronto Fringe: Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the Toronto Fringe Festival each July, the Next Stage Theatre Festival each January, and various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.



Learn more and purchase tickets at www.FringeToronto.com.