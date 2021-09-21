Toronto Fringe Announces New Digital Festival and Details For 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival

Toronto Fringe has announced a full slate of digital and in-person programming for the 2021/2022 season. The organization has been busy over the last 18 months, redefining its place and purpose in the community. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Toronto Fringe has offered three digital festivals: The 2020 Fringe Collective, the 2021 Next Stage Community Booster, the recently wrapped 2021 Digital Toronto Fringe Festival; plus, a variety of youth programs, community conferences, and other resources to support the thousands of struggling independent artists in the Fringe community. The organization is now moving onto an exciting new chapter this fall, taking its expertise in digital theatre and fusing it with the in-person experiences Fringers miss so dearly.

Thanks to funding from Canadian Heritage, Toronto Fringe is pioneering a new festival this fall called The Primetime Festival, which features five digital theatrical experiences. The goal of this festival is to provide financial support and a producing platform to Fringe artists who are ready to offer digital, interactive experiences to audiences. Each show will have a digital venue on Fringe's gather.town platform, with some shows using this venue as their performance space and others using it as an imaginative lobby space for pre- and post-show exploration. The Primetime Festival runs from October 30 - November 28, 2021 on fringetoronto.com. Tickets will be Pay What You Can and will go on sale on October 14, 2021. Read full show listings below.

Toronto Fringe is also excited to announce the return of in-person events as part of the 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival. This will be the first time that Toronto Fringe has been able to present in-person offerings since January 2020. The 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will be a hybrid of six in-person and four digital offerings, with the in-person events taking place at the Ada Slaight Hall at the Daniels Spectrum in Regent Park. The festival runs from January 19 - 30, 2022 and tickets will go on sale on December 8, 2021. This festival will be generously supported by Ontario's Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture.

After over a decade of festivals at Factory Theatre, Fringe will be sad to say goodbye to such a long-term venue partner for Next Stage; however, the Fringe Festival will return to the Factory Theatre in the summer of 2022. This winter, the festival looks forward to building new relationships with the community in Regent Park. The new venue allows festival organizers to implement rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols, with increased lobby space and modern air ventilation systems.