Tickets On Sale In June For New Canadian Production of & JULIET

Tickets for the new Canadian production of the internationally acclaimed, hit musical comedy & Juliet will go on sale to the public at 10AM on Monday June 2, 2025.

Performances will begin December 3, 2025 at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre. Tickets will be on sale for performances through March 22, 2026.

The cast of the new production will be announced at a later date.

About & Juliet With a book by Toronto's own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The production's full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements) and casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.

& Juliet premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019, before transferring to the West End in November 2019. At the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards, & Juliet received 9 nominations and won 3 awards. Following a pre-Broadway summer run in 2022 in Toronto, & Juliet opened at New York's Stephen Sondheim Theatre in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out crowds and break box office records.

By Spring 2025, & Juliet will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, joined by the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a German production (October 2024).

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

