Theatre Gargantua's DISSONANT SPECIES To Premiere This November At Factory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Gargantua's newest original work, Dissonant Species by Heather Marie Annis and Michael Gordon Spence, directed by Jacquie P.A. Thomas, will premiere at Factory Theatre in a limited run from November 6 to 23, 2025.

How do we find Harmony in the Dissonance around us? Every day we share the planet, the sidewalk, and sometimes our dinner tables with people who live differently and believe fundamentally different things. Conflict is inevitable. Can we find harmony in this dissonance around us? Through Theatre Gargantua's dynamic blend of storytelling, live music, and physical theatre, Dissonant Species delves into the symphony of human discord that surrounds us all.

The ensemble cast includes: Heather Marie Annis, Nicholas Eddie, Malia Rogers, Michael Gordon Spence, and HannaH Sunley-Paisley.

The design team includes: Laird Macdonald (lighting and projection design), Michael Gordon Spence (set design), Christopher-Elizabeth and Richard Lam (sound design), Jackie Chau (costume design), Andrew Dollar (stage management) and Allan Day (production management).

"Dissonant Species was initially inspired by the growing disharmony we see in our communities and across the globe. What divides us - and what connects us. Sound became our way into the story, and we use it as both metaphor and medium." - Theatre Gargantua Artistic Director Jacquie P.A. Thomas