 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Theatre Gargantua's DISSONANT SPECIES To Premiere This November At Factory Theatre

Performances will run from November 6 to 23, 2025. 

By: Sep. 12, 2025
Theatre Gargantua's DISSONANT SPECIES To Premiere This November At Factory Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theatre Gargantua's newest original work, Dissonant Species by Heather Marie Annis and Michael Gordon Spence, directed by Jacquie P.A. Thomas, will premiere at Factory Theatre in a limited run from November 6 to 23, 2025. 

How do we find Harmony in the Dissonance around us? Every day we share the planet, the sidewalk, and sometimes our dinner tables with people who live differently and believe fundamentally different things. Conflict is inevitable. Can we find harmony in this dissonance around us? Through Theatre Gargantua's dynamic blend of storytelling, live music, and physical theatre, Dissonant Species delves into the symphony of human discord that surrounds us all.

The ensemble cast includes: Heather Marie Annis, Nicholas Eddie, Malia Rogers, Michael Gordon Spence, and HannaH Sunley-Paisley.

The design team includes: Laird Macdonald (lighting and projection design), Michael Gordon Spence (set design), Christopher-Elizabeth and Richard Lam (sound design), Jackie Chau (costume design), Andrew Dollar (stage management) and Allan Day (production management).

"Dissonant Species was initially inspired by the growing disharmony we see in our communities and across the globe. What divides us - and what connects us. Sound became our way into the story, and we use it as both metaphor and medium." - Theatre Gargantua Artistic Director Jacquie P.A. Thomas




Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos