The Royal Conservatory Announces Online Concerts, Livestreams and Concert Updates

Once again, the provincial government in Ontario has enacted an emergency declaration and stay-at-home order, and theatres and concert halls are shuttered for all activities, including rehearsal and livestreaming of events until May 6. The Royal Conservatory continues to do everything possible to reschedule upcoming livestreams and concerts to new dates and, in the meantime, bring wonderful uplifting pre-recorded music online.

The Conservatory has been able to do a few recordings in Koerner Hall, including a concert to, make up for the re-scheduled 21C Music Festival. Titled New Music in a New World, it will stream for free on April 22 and feature young Toronto-based artists: Duo Holz (Aysel Taghi-Zada, violin, and Michael Murphy, marimba & vibraphone), VC2 Cello Duo (Amahl Arulanandam and Bryan Holt), Ryan Davis (viola & electronics), and pianists Wesley Shen and Morgan-Paige Melbourne. Davis will perform the world premiere of the new version of his own composition, Colour You Like, and Melbourne's three pieces, The Night Before, In My Meadow, and Chains x Dignity Overture, will also receive their world premieres. The rest of the program consists of Philippe Leroux's Air-Ré, Matt Brubeck's Entsprechung, Fjóla Evans's Ridge & Furrow, Thomas Demenga's Duo? O, du..., and Cassandra Miller's Philip the Wanderer.

There are only a few days left to enjoy Beyond the Music: Barenboim-Said Academy, our Music on Film co-presentation with Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, streaming until April 29. One of the classical world's most venerated figures, Argentine-Israeli pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim has spent decades working to promote intercultural understanding through music. In the film, the Maestro inaugurates the Barenboim-Said Akademie, an innovative new school in Berlin, uniting young musicians from Israel and the Arab world under the shared mission of humanism, music, and philosophy. The broadcast also includes an exclusive interview with Maestro Barenboim, hosted by Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts at the Conservatory.

Deep inside the secluded Balkan forests lies a special kind of tree that can unlock the secret to a miracle of music. In the hands of violin makers, this magical wood can create a priceless violin as prestigious as an original Stradivarius. The key is to find it. In The Quest for Tonewood, master luthier Gaspar Borchardt searches for tonewood in order to transform it into an instrument for world-famous violinist Janine Jensen. Along the way, you'll encounter secrets and myths, wild nature and old traditions, bandits and artists in a fantastic treasure hunt through the world of classical music. Featuring a special post-event Q&A with veteran violin maker David Prentice, moderated by Mervon Mehta, and violin performance by Artur Chakhmakhchyan from The Glenn Gould School, the streaming is available until May 27.

ARC Ensemble: Ottoman Treasures

FREE ONLINE CONCERT on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3pm and available thereafter

21C Music Festival: New Music in a New World



featuring VC2 Cello Duo, Wesley Shen, Duo Holz, Ryan Davis, and Morgan-Paige Melbourne

FREE ONLINE CONCERT on Thursday, April 22, 2021 3pm and available thereafter

The Glenn Gould School Spring Opera: Benjamin Britten's The Rape of Lucretia

FREE ONLINE CONCERT on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:30pm and available thereafter

Wesli and Kobo Town

ONLINE CONCERT for ticket holders on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8pm and available for 7 days

Skratch Bastid with special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse

FREE PUBLIC ONLINE CONCERT on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8pm and available thereafter

Stewart Goodyear with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Penderecki Quartet

LIVESTREAM FOR TICKET HOLDERS on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3pm and available for 7 days

Marc-André Hamelin

LIVESTREAM FOR TICKET HOLDERS on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3pm and available for 7 days

The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: Sometimes the Devil Plays Fate

FREE ONLINE CONCERT on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8pm and available thereafter

ADDITIONAL CONCERT UPDATES

Below is a list of the most current status of events. For concerts that have yet to be determined or have a new date pending, the Conservatory will issue updates periodically.

Gábor Takács-Nagy conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra

RESCHEDULED to Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8pm

Rosanne Cash

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8pm

Jean-Yves Thibaudet

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3pm

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

RESCHEDULED to Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8pm

Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà

RESCHEDULED to Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8pm

Brubeck Brothers Quartet Celebrate Dave Brubeck's Centennial

RESCHEDULED to Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8pm

Joey Alexander Quartet and Selcuk Suna Quartet

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8pm

Las Cafeteras and Patricia Cano

RESCHEDULED to Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8pm

Ivan Lins Quintet and Supergenerous featuring Cyro Baptista and Kevin Breit

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8pm

Unfortunately, the following concerts have been cancelled:

Joshua Hopkins: Love and Loss on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8pm

The Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7pm

SongBird North on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8pm

Academy Chamber Orchestra on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 7:30pm

As always, ticket holders have multiple options. If their concert has been rescheduled, the Conservatory recommends that ticket purchasers keep their tickets for the new date. If they are unable to attend on the new date or if their concert has been cancelled, they can donate the value of the tickets (for a tax receipt) to support The Fund for Koerner Hall. Alternately, they can choose to exchange their tickets for a gift card, exchange them for another concert, or obtain a refund.