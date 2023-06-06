The Royal Conservatory Announces Its 15th Concert Season

Peter Oundjian, Stewart Goodyear, and the Royal Conservatory Orchestra perform at home in Koerner Hall followed by an appearance in Carnegie Hall in May.
POPULAR
Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, today revealed details of the diverse concerts that will make up the 15th concert season at The Royal Conservatory of Music.
Said Dr. Peter Simon, “As Koerner Hall celebrates its 15th season and my last as President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory, it is hard not to feel proud that what we set out to accomplish those many years ago, has come to fruition. We have brought both internationally acclaimed artists such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to this great city, as well as those who are just beginning to discover their artistry – and this upcoming season is no exception. The Royal Conservatory is deeply grateful to our generous donors, sponsors, and patrons who have supported our mission for developing human potential and who share our belief in the profoundly transformational power of music.”
Mervon Mehta said: “Since opening the hall in 2009 and over the 1,200 concerts presented, we have gone from the unknown 'new kid on the block' to being recognized internationally as one of the finest halls in the world. Artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, African superstar Youssou N'Dour, the iconic Buffy Sainte-Marie, television star Eric McCormack, and rising star Canadians like Bruce Liu and Jonelle Sills, sing the praises of the hall's acoustics. Even more importantly, they love the warmth they feel from our audience, one that truly listens. The combination of a great artist, a perfect hall, and a sophisticated audience provide the opportunity for magic to happen every night.”
“After three years of uncertainty, cancellations, and shutdowns, we are proud to bring you our greatest season yet – filled with superstars from classical, jazz, pop, and global music, as well as artists who we feel you need to hear. Many of our dear friends will be back, but we also feature debuts from over 20 artists ranging from the German pianist Igor Levit to Sona Jobarteh, the first female griot kora player from The Gambia. Two internationally acclaimed orchestras led by legendary Maestros sit comfortably alongside artists from 33 different countries. Two thirds of the concerts feature Canadians and a third of them feature artists that celebrate the great diversity of our city. We are indebted to our subscribers and to our legion of donors who help us at every turn. I look forward to sharing many evenings together,” he added.
Concert to Commemorate the National Day of Truth & Reconciliation
Staatskapelle Berlin with Daniel Barenboim
The Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Fazıl Say and Friends
Lara St. John: she/her/hers
Bridget Kibbey with the Calidore String Quartet and Mervon Mehta
Brad Mehldau
Kronos Quartet: Five Decades
Cesária Évora Orchestra
Lizz Wright and Sanah Kadoura
Stacey Kent Trio and Alison Young Trio
Django Festival Allstars
Steven Page with Craig Northey and Kevin Fox, with special guest Tom Wilson
Holly Cole
The Hot Sardines
Alex Cuba and Raul Midón
Omar Kamal
Israel Fernández and Seffarine
KUNÉ with special guests Jesse Cook and Meesha Shafi
Sona Jobarteh and Taj Mahal
Oumou Sangaré
Robi Botos and Friends
Christian McBride’s New Jawn
Terence Blanchard’s E-Collective with Turtle Island Quartet
Samara Joy
The Jon Cowherd Trio and Larnell Lewis & Joy Lapps
Piano Recitals
Sir András Schiff
Angela Hewitt
Mahani Teave
Víkingur Ólafsson
Igor Levit
Hélène Grimaud
Chanticleer
Los Angeles Master Chorale staged by Peter Sellars: Music to Accompany a Departure
Ema Nikolovska with Charles Richard-Hamelin
String and Chamber Music Concerts
Hilary Hahn with Andreas Haefliger
Augustin Hadelich with Orion Weiss
Isabelle Faust, Alexander Melnikov, Jean-Guillen Queyras Trio
Danish String Quartet
Daniel Hope: Celtic Dreams
Dover Quartet and Leif Ove Andsnes
Brentano Quartet with Jonathan Biss and Joseph Conyers
ARC Ensemble celebrates its 20th anniversary with two concerts
Samara Joy
Israel Fernández
Cesária Évora Orchestra
Turtle Island Quartet
Jon Cowherd Trio
Jesse Cook
Sona Jobarteh
Sanah Kadoura
Omar Kamal
Stacey Kent
Oumou Sangaré
Seffarine
Meesha Shafi
Mahani Teave
Igor Levit
Augustin Hadelich
Brentano String Quartet
Ema Nikolovska
Milica Paranosic, Jessica Meyer, Gabriela Lena Frank, Adah Kaplan,
Valerie Coleman, Laurie Anderson, Melissa Dunphy,
Sophie-Carmen Eckhardt Gramatté, Micheline Coulombe St. Marcoux,
Jessie Montgomery, Ana Sokolović, Laura De Rover,
Fazıl Say, and Sebastian Currier
The Royal Conservatory Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta, Earl Lee, Peter Oundjian, and Joshua Weilerstein
Peter Oundjian, Stewart Goodyear, and the Royal Conservatory Orchestra perform at home in Koerner Hall followed by an appearance in Carnegie Hall in May
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie
Factory Theatre (7/05-7/12)
|Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
|Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
|A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
|The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
|Scott Joplin's Treemonisha
Bluma Appel Theatre (6/06-6/17)
|Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
|The Tarantino Cabaret
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
|Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
|Wait Until Dark
Lester B. Pearson Theatre (6/23-6/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You