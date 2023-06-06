The Royal Conservatory Announces Its 15th Concert Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, today revealed details of the diverse concerts that will make up the 15th concert season at The Royal Conservatory of Music.

 

Said Dr. Peter Simon, “As Koerner Hall celebrates its 15th season and my last as President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory, it is hard not to feel proud that what we set out to accomplish those many years ago, has come to fruition. We have brought both internationally acclaimed artists such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to this great city, as well as those who are just beginning to discover their artistry – and this upcoming season is no exception. The Royal Conservatory is deeply grateful to our generous donors, sponsors, and patrons who have supported our mission for developing human potential and who share our belief in the profoundly transformational power of music.”

Mervon Mehta said: “Since opening the hall in 2009 and over the 1,200 concerts presented, we have gone from the unknown 'new kid on the block' to being recognized internationally as one of the finest halls in the world. Artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, African superstar Youssou N'Dour, the iconic Buffy Sainte-Marie, television star Eric McCormack, and rising star Canadians like Bruce Liu and Jonelle Sills, sing the praises of the hall's acoustics. Even more importantly, they love the warmth they feel from our audience, one that truly listens. The combination of a great artist, a perfect hall, and a sophisticated audience provide the opportunity for magic to happen every night.”

“After three years of uncertainty, cancellations, and shutdowns, we are proud to bring you our greatest season yet – filled with superstars from classical, jazz, pop, and global music, as well as artists who we feel you need to hear. Many of our dear friends will be back, but we also feature debuts from over 20 artists ranging from the German pianist Igor Levit to Sona Jobarteh, the first female griot kora player from The Gambia. Two internationally acclaimed orchestras led by legendary Maestros sit comfortably alongside artists from 33 different countries. Two thirds of the concerts feature Canadians and a third of them feature artists that celebrate the great diversity of our city. We are indebted to our subscribers and to our legion of donors who help us at every turn. I look forward to sharing many evenings together,” he added.  

THE ROYAL CONSERVATORY’S 2023-24 CONCERT SEASON

 

SPECIAL EVENT

Concert to Commemorate the National Day of Truth & Reconciliation

INTERNATIONAL ORCHESTRAS SERIES

Staatskapelle Berlin with Daniel Barenboim

The Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin

21C MUSIC FESTIVAL

Fazıl Say and Friends

Lara St. John: she/her/hers

Bridget Kibbey with the Calidore String Quartet and Mervon Mehta

Brad Mehldau

Laurie Anderson

Kronos Quartet: Five Decades

QUIET PLEASE, THERE’S A LADY ON STAGE

Rhiannon Giddens

Mavis Staples

Cesária Évora Orchestra

Lizz Wright and Sanah Kadoura

Stacey Kent Trio and Alison Young Trio

MUSIC MIX

Django Festival Allstars

Steven Page with Craig Northey and Kevin Fox, with special guest Tom Wilson

Holly Cole

The Hot Sardines

Alex Cuba and Raul Midón

GLOBAL MUSIC

Anoushka Shankar

Omar Kamal

Israel Fernández and Seffarine

KUNÉ with special guests Jesse Cook and Meesha Shafi

Sona Jobarteh and Taj Mahal

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Oumou Sangaré

JAZZ CONCERTS

Robi Botos and Friends

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Terence Blanchard’s E-Collective with Turtle Island Quartet

Samara Joy

The Jon Cowherd Trio and Larnell Lewis & Joy Lapps

CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERTS

Piano Recitals

Sir András Schiff

Angela Hewitt

Mahani Teave

Víkingur Ólafsson

Igor Levit

Hélène Grimaud

Richard Goode

VOCAL CONCERTS

Chanticleer

Los Angeles Master Chorale staged by Peter Sellars: Music to Accompany a Departure

Ema Nikolovska with Charles Richard-Hamelin

String and Chamber Music Concerts

Hilary Hahn with Andreas Haefliger

Augustin Hadelich with Orion Weiss

Isabelle Faust, Alexander Melnikov, Jean-Guillen Queyras Trio

Danish String Quartet

Daniel Hope: Celtic Dreams

Dover Quartet and Leif Ove Andsnes

Brentano Quartet with Jonathan Biss and Joseph Conyers

ARC Ensemble celebrates its 20th anniversary with two concerts

KOERNER HALL DEBUTS BY

Samara Joy

Israel Fernández

Cesária Évora Orchestra

Turtle Island Quartet

Jon Cowherd Trio

Jesse Cook

Sona Jobarteh

Sanah Kadoura

Omar Kamal

Stacey Kent

Oumou Sangaré

Seffarine

Meesha Shafi

Mahani Teave

Igor Levit

Augustin Hadelich

Brentano String Quartet

Ema Nikolovska

WORLD, NORTH AMERICAN, CANADIAN, ONTARIO, AND TORONTO PREMIERES BY

Milica Paranosic, Jessica Meyer, Gabriela Lena Frank, Adah Kaplan,

Valerie Coleman, Laurie Anderson, Melissa Dunphy,

Sophie-Carmen Eckhardt Gramatté, Micheline Coulombe St. Marcoux,

Jessie Montgomery, Ana Sokolović, Laura De Rover,

Fazıl Say, and Sebastian Currier

The Royal Conservatory Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta, Earl Lee, Peter Oundjian, and Joshua Weilerstein

