The Performance Collective Presents OUR, PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE Inaugural Fundraiser Event

the night will feature member's past work, special previews of upcoming projects and original works created exclusively for TPC's launch.

Mar. 24, 2021  

The Performance Collective Co: Align 'Our Past, Present and Future' Virtual Launch Fundraiser Press Release The Performance Collective is excited to announce Co/Align 'Our Past, Present and Future', its official virtual inaugural fundraiser event coming to a screen near you this March 27th 2021.

The Performance Collective, is a collective of individuals, companies and organizations uniting with the common goal of collaboration, growth, development, reach & promotion. Helping to foster the creation of both economic and artistic freedom within collective members and the arts/ entertainment industry at large.

Hosted by the collective, the night will feature an introduction of The Performance Collective's founding members, features of collective member's past work, special previews of upcoming projects and original works created exclusively for TPC's launch. In addition to the entertainment you will have the opportunity to win tickets to exclusive 2021 TPC events.

Tickets for The Performance Collective's virtual inaugural fundraiser can be reserved at: https://www.performancecollectiveto.com/upcoming-events


