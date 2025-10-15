 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

The Bros. Landreth to Perform At TD Music Hall in November

The performance will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
The Bros. Landreth to Perform At TD Music Hall in November Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Massey Hall will present two-time JUNO Award winners, The Bros. Landreth to TD Music Hall on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Tickets on-sale this Friday, October 17 at 11am ET at and 416-0872-4255. Winnipeg's own, The Bros. Landreth, brothers Dave and Joey Landreth, are known for their blend of guitar-driven, soulful, blood harmony roots music. The band earned critical acclaim and a dedicated audience for their heartfelt songs, inventive musicianship, and powerful performances.

Drawing on the energy of their recent live shows and a newfound sense of creative purpose, The Bros. Landreth returned to the studio for their fourth full-length album, Dog Ear. This record captures the spontaneous and collaborative spirit of their touring band, which includes drummer Roman Clarke and producer Murray Pulver, and marks a new, more effortless approach to songwriting. The band describes the album as a deeply personal and emotionally resonant work, exploring themes of family and the quest for stability amidst the itinerant life of a touring musician, and says it's "really about trying to figure out what it means to be a consistent force in the lives of the people you care about."The Bros. Landreth to Perform At TD Music Hall in November Image



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Toronto News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
Hamilton
112 ratings

Hamilton
Moulin Rouge!
129 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Oh, Mary!
97 ratings

Oh, Mary!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos