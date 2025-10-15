The Bros. Landreth to Perform At TD Music Hall in November

Massey Hall will present two-time JUNO Award winners, The Bros. Landreth to TD Music Hall on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Tickets on-sale this Friday, October 17 at 11am ET at and 416-0872-4255. Winnipeg's own, The Bros. Landreth, brothers Dave and Joey Landreth, are known for their blend of guitar-driven, soulful, blood harmony roots music. The band earned critical acclaim and a dedicated audience for their heartfelt songs, inventive musicianship, and powerful performances.

Drawing on the energy of their recent live shows and a newfound sense of creative purpose, The Bros. Landreth returned to the studio for their fourth full-length album, Dog Ear. This record captures the spontaneous and collaborative spirit of their touring band, which includes drummer Roman Clarke and producer Murray Pulver, and marks a new, more effortless approach to songwriting. The band describes the album as a deeply personal and emotionally resonant work, exploring themes of family and the quest for stability amidst the itinerant life of a touring musician, and says it's "really about trying to figure out what it means to be a consistent force in the lives of the people you care about."