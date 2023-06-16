The Bongle Entertainment Division Brings WHITE COLLARS to the Toronto Fringe

Comedy sketch troupe The Bongle Entertainment Division is set to debut their hilarious and highly anticipated new show White Collars at this year’s 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival on July 5th – July 16th.

Directed by Ken Hall (Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, TBS’s People of Earth) and created by sketch comedians Arun Kirupananthan, Braeden Banks, and Maya Cieszynska, White Collars is a satirical take on their own day-to-day experiences of working in the real world of the 9-to-5 tech marketing industry. The show is set in a fictional tech conference with a mix of sketch comedy, improv and audience participation. White Collars will tackle typical themes such as executive decision making, role redundancy, job vs. identity, layoffs and corporate mission statements.

“Lately, the white collar/tech sector has seen a lot of heartache and uncertainty. We’re seeing so many people face layoffs and displacement, often by the same companies they poured their entire selves into. We’ve worked together since 2015 in both comedy and tech marketing, and we wanted to channel some of our own experiences, fears and anxieties into a message: the company you work for is not your friend. The people there absolutely can be.” said Braeden Banks. “We concluded that, naturally, the best way to do that was to put on a one-hour joke conference. People can expect our funniest, silliest, and cringiest experiences working together in the real world of 9-5 tech industry marketing.”

White Collars is written and performed by Arun Kirupananthan, Braeden Banks, and Maya Cieszynska, directed by Ken Hall with sound and lighting design by Noah Farr.

Showtimes for White Collars

Wednesday, July 5th – 7:15 pm

Friday, July 7th – 4:15 pm

Sunday, July 9th – 4:30 pm

Monday, July 10th – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, July 11th – 7:45 pm

Thursday, July 13th – 12:45 pm

Friday, July 14th – 10:15 pm

Saturday, July 15th – 6:30 pm