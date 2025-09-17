 tracker
The 38th Women's Blues Revue Lineup Revealed at Roy Thomson Hall

The All-Star Women's Blues Revue Band will back all vocalists and this year features: Elena Kapeleris, Carrie Chesnutt, Tara Kannangara, and more.

Sep. 17, 2025
The 38th Women's Blues Revue Lineup Revealed at Roy Thomson Hall Image
Roy Thomson Hall & Toronto Blues Society has revealed this year's performers for the Women's Blues Revue – an event that unites blues lovers for an exceptional evening with some of Canada's finest musicians.

This year the event returns to Roy Thomson Hall on Friday November 28, 2025 with the incredible, groove-shaking, acclaimed artist, Shakura S'Aida playing double-duty as both host and performer. This year's solo headliners include Jackie Richardson, Cheryl Lescom, Celeigh Cardinal, Joce Reyome and Angelica Jones, who will join S'Aida to celebrate the 38th edition of the Women's Blues Revue.

The All-Star Women's Blues Revue Band will back all vocalists and this year features: Elena Kapeleris, Carrie Chesnutt, Tara Kannangara, Alison Young, Angelique Francis, Emily Burgess, Jasmine Jones-Ball and Jenie Thai.

 




