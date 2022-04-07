Talk is Free Theatre to Stage SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Talk Is Free Theatre Producer and CEO Arkady Spivak announced that their highly anticipated production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" will be arriving in Toronto this June. TIFT previously produced Stephen Sondheim's critically acclaimed musical as part of their 2018 feat The Curious Voyage-a transcontinental three-day experience which brought audiences from Barrie, Ontario, to London, UK, and back-and were poised for a site-specific remount in the spring of 2020. Two years later, the production has been reimagined once again for a thrilling new location in Toronto's east end where Leslieville meets the Beaches.



Sweeney Todd, whose real name is Benjamin Barker, uses his new alias to resume work in his barber shop above Mrs. Lovett's struggling pie shop after being wrongfully sentenced to life imprisonment by the corrupt Judge Turpin. After swearing vengeance against the judge that tore his family apart, Todd and Lovett plot a unique plan that helps them both and leads them down a dangerous, thrilling path with deadly consequences.



Directed by Mitchell Cushman, musically directed by Dan Rutzen, and choreographed by Cameron Carver, audiences will experience the haunting, horrible beauty of "Sweeney Todd" as a roving, immersive production inside the Neighbourhood Food Hub at Glen Rhodes Campus-its disparate spaces serving to augment their intimacy with the piece and indeed the characters within it.



"Like many of us theatre lovers, I worship at the church of Stephen Sondheim. To get to explore his most expansive, operatic musical, in every corner of this sanctuary space (and with the incorporation of its historic organ no less) has been a dream. I've found that our immersive approach has made the comedy, and tragedy and the horror all the more razor sharp. And the entire production has been inspired by Glen Rhodes' new identity as a Neighbourhood Food Hub. Doing our little part to ensure that, finally, those above will serve those down below!" -Director Mitchell Cushman



Original cast members Michael Torontow and Glynis Ranney will reprise their roles as Todd and Mrs. Lovett. Tess Benger, also part of 2018's Voyage, will take on Johanna. Rounding out the cast are Noah Beemer as Tobias, Gabi Epstein as The Beggar Woman, Griffin Hewitt as Anthony, Cyrus Lane as The Judge, Jeff Lillico as Pirelli, Andrew Prashad as The Beadle, and Joel Cumber. The creative team also includes Wardrobe Design by Laura Delchiaro and Lighting Design by Nick Blais.



Performances are limited to a capacity of 44. Previews begin June 6. Opening June 10, closing July 3; limited weekly performances. $70+HST at the Neighbourhood Food Hub at Glen Rhodes Campus, 1470 Gerrard Street East. For tickets and performance schedule, please visit www.tift.ca.



The Neighborhood Food Hub is a partnership between Applegrove Community Complex, Greenbelt Markets and a collective of local service providers and partners. It is a model for repurposing under-utilized community facilities into neighbourhood-based food hubs to stimulate and support local food security initiatives and networks.

Photo Credits: Michael Torontow