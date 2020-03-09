THE WORST THING I COULD BE (IS HAPPY) to Premiere As Part Of The 2020 RISER Project

The Worst Thing I Could Be (Is Happy), May 1-9, 2020 at The Theatre Centre's BMO Incubator, is presented as part of RISER Project, a collaborative producing model presented by Why Not Theatre with the generous support of RBC Foundation, TD Bank Group, and the Government of Canada.

Philip, Tori, Ira, and Elena just want to be happy. They also recognize the ways this pursuit furthers systemic inequality and causes unprecedented environmental destruction. But Philip, Tori, Ira and Elena still want to be happy... Using live-streams, projections, and onstage experiments, this cross- Canadian collaboration is a spontaneous investigation of grief, technology, queerness, identity, and the things people do to be happy at any cost.

ARTISTIC TEAM Elena Eli Belyea - Co-creator, producer, performer (Edmonton), Ira Doré - Co-creator, performer, choreographer (Calgary), Tori Morrison - Co-creator, producer, performer, video and sound design (Halifax), Philp Nozuka - Co-creator, performer, video and sound design (Toronto), Tanya Rintoul - Director, facilitator, dramaturgical support (Toronto), Alison Yanota - Costume and prop design, dramaturgical support (Edmonton), Rebecca Durocher - Technical Director, dramaturgical support (Montreal), Mel Hague - Outside Eye, dramaturgical support (Toronto), Kole Durnford - Emerging Artist Mentee / Outside Eye (Edmonton).

Tickets available for purchase online at http://theatrecentre.org or over the phone at (416)-538-0988.





