THE ILLUSIONISTS â€“ MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS to Arrive at the Princess of Wales Theatre in November

Itâ€™s the most magical time of the yearâ€¦ â€˜Tis the season for The Illusionists â€“ Magic Of The Holidays (Click Here), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment.

This mind-blowing, family friendly new show will take over Torontoâ€™s Princess of Wales Theatre on November 28 to December 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale on July 24, 2023 and will be available through mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

About The Illusionists Franchise

Since launching at the Sydney Opera House in 2012, The Illusionists has wowed audiences and around the world including smash-hit engagements on Broadway, Londonâ€™s West End and on tour around the United States and Canada.

Each of The Illusionists show showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, with each performer specializing in specific branches of magic, from stage illusions to mind reading to escapology and comedic magic. With a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage, each show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions. Itâ€™s a global phenomenon that has dazzled audiences of all ages.

Toronto has welcomed The Illusionists three times previously. The show had its Canadian premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre in December 2016 for a record-breaking sold-out run. In fact, the show set the record of the highest weekly grossing theatrical show in Canada, taking $3,026,075.20 in a single week. The show returned the following year (2017) for another sold-out run at the Princess of Wales. Its third engagement was in January 2020 at Meridian Hall.Â

This yearâ€™s The Illusionists â€“ Magic of the Holidays promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers whoâ€™ve captivated audiences worldwide. The 2023 all-star cast is: Pablo CanovasÂ â€“ The Unforgettable,Â Chris CoxÂ â€“ The Mentalist,Â HyunjoonÂ â€“ The Manipulator,Â Kevin JamesÂ â€“ The Inventor andÂ Steve ValentineÂ - Host.

Â

About Simon Painter, Creative Producer

Simon Painter is a visionary creative producer and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles.â€¯Originally from London, Simon began his career as a classical violinist, but soonâ€¯transitioned to producing and creatingâ€¯commercial theatre. Over the past 10 years,â€¯Simon has been at the forefront of the live entertainment industry, having launched and managed major performance venues and conceived,Â createdÂ and produced acclaimedâ€¯productions such asÂ AdrenalineÂ andÂ Le Noir. His first show,Â Le Grandâ€¯Cirque, smashed box office records at the Sydney Opera House, selling over 40,000â€¯tickets in ten days. In 2012, in collaboration with Tim Lawson, Simon foundedÂ The Works EntertainmentÂ and createdÂ The Illusionists,â€¯which became the biggest-selling magic show in Broadway history. The franchise expanded with the stunning sequelsÂ The Illusionistsâ€¯2.0,Â The Illusionists 1903 - The Golden Age of Magic, and the Lionsgate collaborationÂ Now You See Me Live.Â Simonâ€™sÂ Circus 1903Â premiered in Australia inÂ December 2016 andÂ toured internationally, mesmerizing audiences with thrilling turn-of-the-century acts and sensational elephant puppetry. In 2019, Simon soldÂ The Works EntertainmentÂ to global circus powerhouse Cirque du Soleil, where he continues to produce and develop breathtaking spectacles for audiences around the world. He recently co-created Cirque du Soleilâ€™s latest resident productionÂ Mad Apple, which has been lauded as the new gold standard for Vegas shows.

About MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment, a LiveCo Company, is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net