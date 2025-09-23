THE COMEUPPANCE Will Make Canadian Premiere at Soulpepper Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, Soulpepper Theatre Company will present the Canadian Premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ The Comeuppance at the Michael Young Theatre, running October 30 through November 23, 2025, with media night on November 6.

Directed by longtime Soulpepper company member and Slaight Family Director of Music Frank Cox-O’Connell, the production will feature Ghazal Azarbad, Mazin Elsadig, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Nicole Power, and Bahia Watson.

A hauntingly surreal work from one of contemporary theatre’s most acclaimed voices, The Comeuppance follows a group of classmates—the self-described “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group”—as they gather to pre-game before their 20th high school reunion. What begins as a nostalgic night quickly shifts into a reckoning with past choices, fractured friendships, and the presence of something they cannot escape. Sharp, theatrical, and deeply moving, the play is a generational ghost story—a “Big Chill” for elder millennials shaped by Columbine, 9/11, and the crises that followed.

Known for plays including Appropriate and An Octoroon, Jacobs-Jenkins is one of the most decorated playwrights of his generation, with two Pulitzer Prize nominations and a 2024 Pulitzer win for Purpose, followed by a Tony Award for Best Play. His works have garnered awards worldwide, and he has contributed to television projects including HBO’s Watchmen.

“The Comeuppance is a once-in-a-generation work — and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a once-in-a-generation writer,” said Soulpepper Artistic Director Paolo Santalucia. “Its brilliance lies in how it roots the haunting in fragile, vital friendships. I’m proud Soulpepper is bringing this extraordinary play to Canadian audiences for the first time.”

Cast and Creative Team

The production will feature Ghazal Azarbad as Ursula, Mazin Elsadig as Emilio, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio as Francisco, Nicole Power as Caitlin, and Bahia Watson as Kristina, with Araya Mengesha as Simon (voice and likeness).

The creative team includes Shannon Lea Doyle (set design), Ming Wong (costume design), Jason Hand (lighting design), Olivia Wheeler (sound design), Nazerah Carlisle (stage manager), and Kayla Thomas (assistant stage manager).

Ticket Information

The Comeuppance will run October 30–November 23 at the Michael Young Theatre, Soulpepper (50 Tank House Lane). Evening performances take place Tuesday–Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Preview performances run October 30–November 5, with opening night on November 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Soulpepper.ca.