Studio 180 Theatre Announces 'Reclaim & Reframe': Part Two of Their 19th Season

Studio 180 Theatre is following the first half of its 2021/22 Season with the announcement of what's to come in the new year: four Studio 180 IN DEVELOPMENT presentations of works-in-progress from early to later stages of development, all reflecting themes of memory, generational divides and how we see ourselves, our identities and our history.

"The past year, and then some, has been a time for looking back at our lives, our families and the myriad events that have shaped us and those we hold dear - even more for those we cannot actually hold and embrace as we struggle through this terrible time. How fitting, then, to turn to theatre as a refuge, a balm and a resting place. Our season is dedicated to stories that challenge our assumptions, as the plays' characters are themselves challenged to understand themselves and their values in a world that refuses to stand still." - Joel Greenberg, Artistic Director

Our IN DEVELOPMENT presentations begin in January with Dora Award-nominated playwright Jonathan Wilson's return to solo theatre in an innovative digital retelling of his new play, A Public Display of Affection. This will be followed by multi-talented actor, director, writer Marcel Stewart's deeply personal first play Gone To See A Man About A Dog. Next, My Sister's Rage by Governor General Award-nominee Yolanda Bonnell returns to Studio 180 after a deeper development process. Finally, join emerging playwright Taylor Trowbridge in the early stages of her provocative verbatim play Tool For Rebellion.

Studio 180 IN DEVELOPMENT invites audiences into the writer's room to learn about the playwright's process, explore a social or political issue through theatre and share their experience of the work. As with the first half of our season, one recorded reading will be presented each month. A signature Studio 180 AT HOME workshop will also be offered throughout, inviting the audience into a new creative process with an innovative theatre artist. Directly after each reading there will be a post-show chat with the writer, director or performers.

Studio 180 is determined to continue to bring audiences provocative and insightful theatre that challenges preconceived notions and examines pressing issues and we couldn't do so without our Founding Patron, the Zukerman Family Foundation, and our returning 2021/22 Season Sponsor, BMO Financial Group. We invite you to join us, from the comfort of your own home, to continue to Reclaim & Reframe in the second half of our season.

STUDIO 180 THEATRE'S 2021/2022 SEASON, PART TWO:

A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION by Jonathan Wilson*

January, 2022

On a late night return to Toronto's queer Village, a middle-aged man searches for the lost friends and landmarks of his youth only to find that they are all slowly disappearing and considers whether, at long last, so is he. Jonathan Wilson's scintillating solo show is part history lesson, part stand-up comedy and ultimately, as is all theatre, a public display of affection. The play questions whether a distinct queer culture still exists or if it has been consumed, whitewashed and rebranded for the larger dominant culture. A Public Display of Affection examines queer lives being erased. Erased by our families, erased by disease, erased by murder and even erased by ourselves.

GONE TO SEE A MAN ABOUT A DOG by Marcel Stewart

February, 2022

In this epic tale, a young Jamaican boy named Bwoi Son is left in the care of his grandfather after his parents leave for England. When a storm kills his grandfather, Bwoi Son and his younger siblings are forced to go as well. Not wanting to leave, Bwoi Son embarks on a quest to find the River Mumma and her Golden Table to make a sacrifice and stay in Jamaica forever.

MY SISTER'S RAGE by Yolanda Bonnell*

March, 2022

"We come from a long line of m'iingan kwe"

With their Matriarch on her way to the spirit world, a family comes together on their reservation and in the hospital to be with her. A story about grief, love, laughter, rage and the brilliant strength of Indigenous women and their families, fighting to be seen and fumbling towards their healing.

TOOL FOR REBELLION by Taylor Trowbridge

April, 2022

When the Toronto van attack occurred in April of 2018 it brought countless urgent questions to the fore. Born out of a gnawing and personal need, Tool for Rebellion is a verbatim theatre piece that asks how we can possibly disrupt the societal cycles that foster incel culture. A quest that explores the limits of empathy, this piece seeks to generate a vital discussion on how to tenderly move forward and heal.

*Thanks to the generous support of The Canada Council for the Arts, My Sister's Rage and A Public Display of Affection will be filmed in person and given expanded digital productions.

www.studio180theatre.com