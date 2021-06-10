Stratford Festival To Reveal New Tom Patterson Theatre At Virtual Event On June 10

The Stratford Festival will offer a first look inside its new Tom Patterson Theatre with a four-part documentary series premièring Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m. ET at a live viewing party on its YouTube channel.

This series of digital tours and interviews reveals the exceptional architecture, the inspiration behind it and the technology that will make it one of the most remarkable theatres in the world.

The $70-million building was designed by Siamak Hariri, of Toronto-based Hariri Pontarini Architects, who was selected for the project after an international search. The result, says Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino, is "a work of art, not a conventional building."

Prior to the pandemic, the Tom Patterson Theatre was scheduled to open officially at a ceremony on June 11, 2020, the 100th anniversary of the birth of Tom Patterson, the founder of the Stratford Festival. Instead, the viewing party will mark the hometown hero's 101st birthday.

The viewing party will remain available for 36 hours. The documentaries will be accessible on the Stratford's Festival's YouTube channel and its subscription service Stratfest@Home following the première.