Storytelling Toronto Will Host 45th Annual Festival in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Storytelling Toronto has announced the 45th annual Toronto International Storytelling Festival, Many Voices Tell A Story. From June 9-17, 2024, the festival will host live performances and events across venues throughout Toronto, as well as in Mississauga and in Oshawa, along with various online and free offerings. Many Voices Tell A Storybrings together phenomenal international and local performers, Toronto-based storytelling groups and creative initiatives, and storytellers performing in a variety of community supported venues to reach out to new and seasoned listeners.

Many Voices Tell A Story is more than just a gathering; it is a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of countless tales, each contributing to the rich fabric of our shared human experience. The festival’s many partners - The City of Toronto, The Toronto Public Library, The Friends of Regent Park, The Stories of Little Jamaica Project, Club Carib and Sassy Seniors in Oshawa, The Parkdale Intercultural Association, the Church of the Epiphany and St. Mark, The Mississauga Art Gallery and the ‘Sauga Poetry group - stand together with Storytelling Toronto to present stories old and new.

Highlights of the festival include:

-Headlining performances from internationally renowned UK-based storytellers Jan Blakeand TuuP

-“The Power of Story”, a Storytelling Talk with award-winning storyteller Itah Sadu(Blackhurst Cultural Centre; Honorary degree recipient, York University)

-Emerging Tellers and Open Mic event with Festival Elder Celia Lottridge

-Queers in Your Ears, Toronto's only LGBTQS2+ storytelling collective, which has aimed to give voice to the queer experience since 1997

-The annual Family Day event featuring many seasoned and younger local storytellers

-Performances by our Indigenous Advocate, Carmel Whittle

-A Post-Festival live gathering, “In Conversation with Jan Blake"

Comments