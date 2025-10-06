Rainelle Krause to Make Opera Atelier Debut in Mozart’s THE MAGIC FLUTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Atelier will welcome soprano Rainelle Krause for her anticipated company debut as the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre, October 15, 16, 18, and 19, 2025.

Krause will join an all-star cast as Opera Atelier celebrates its 40th anniversary with North America’s only period staging of this beloved opera.

“I’m delighted to step into Opera Atelier’s magical vision of The Magic Flute,” says Krause. “This is a role that demands not just vocal fireworks but an absolutely concentrated and focused force of will that I cherish bringing to audiences, especially surrounded by such wonderful colleagues and Opera Atelier’s creative team.”

About Rainelle Krause and the Production

Krause has performed her signature role at major opera houses including Staatsoper Berlin, Royal Danish Opera, and English National Opera. This season, she will make her Metropolitan Opera debut in the same role. Krause has performed across three continents, earning admiration from international audiences.

Opera Atelier’s English-language production, sung in Andrew Porter’s celebrated translation, will feature scenic designs by Gerard Gauci and a cast that includes Colin Ainsworth (Tamino), Meghan Lindsay (Pamina), Douglas Williams (Papageno), and Rainelle Krause (Queen of the Night), alongside members of Atelier Ballet and the company’s signature ensemble.

For tickets and more information, visit operaatelier.com/mozarts-the-magic-flute.

About Rainelle Krause

Soprano Rainelle Krause is celebrated for her fiery coloratura, dramatic command, and emotional authenticity. Beyond her acclaimed Queen of the Night, she has performed leading roles with Royal Danish Opera, English National Opera, Dutch National Opera, Staatsoper Berlin, Nashville Opera, The Atlanta Opera, and Les Arts, València. Krause is dedicated to making opera more welcoming and accessible to new audiences through her artistry and advocacy.