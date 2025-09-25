ROBIN HOOD Panto Returns to Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With fall in the air and the holidays peeking around the corner, Canadian Stage has announced complete casting and creative team details for their sophomore presentation of Toronto's beloved holiday Panto – ROBIN HOOD: A VERY MERRY FAMILY MUSICAL. The Panto returns to the historic Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre fromNovember 26th to January 4th to liven up the holidays with a hilarious and irreverent take on the tale of Robin Hood and his band of merry men–the story that launched the Panto itself back in 1996.

After last year's acclaimed comeback with The Wizard of Oz, Canadian Stage will host the next chapter of a centuries-old holiday Panto tradition. Originating in the UK, pantomime is a beloved theatrical style that takes a familiar fairy tale or children's story and transforms it into a laugh-out-loud, music-filled romp – equally hilarious for parents as for the kids. Throwing out stuffy rules of theatre attendance, the Panto invites audiences to sing along to pop hits, boo the baddies, and cheer on the heroes.



“We were truly overwhelmed by the amazing response to last year's Panto,” comments Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “Toronto audiences were not ready to let the Panto tradition go and it is easy to see why. At a time of year when we are looking to make great memories and connect with family and friends, the Panto is a show that is hilarious fun for everyone from kindergarteners to grandparents. Amazing music, audacious characters, and non-stop laughs are the perfect recipe for holiday memories – we are thrilled to have the Panto as a permanent feature of our annual programming.”



The Toronto holiday Panto legacy was famously launched in 1996 by Ross Petty with a production of ROBIN HOOD in which he starred alongside his wife, the illustrious global ballet star Karen Kain. Turning the British holiday hallmark into a homegrown hit, Petty produced the raucously over-the-top show every year following - even offering virtual editions in 2020 and 2021 – making it a defining tradition of the Toronto calendar. The Panto as produced by Ross Petty Productions returned live in 2022 with Peter Pan: The Final Flight then in 2024 the campy Panto baton was passed to Canadian Stage to continue.

For 2025, the legendary story of the outlaw who steals from the rich to give to the poor, takes on a bold twist— Robin is a spirited, savvy heroine leading her merry band of misfits in a fight for justice and kindness.



In a medieval romp through merry old “Torontoshire”, ROBIN HOOD invites audiences to journey through the lush forests of High Park, go head-to-head with the greedy Prince John, and rescue those in need - all with a hearty dose of laughter, pop hits, and a steady stream of Easter eggs. With a time-honoured message of community care, this year's Panto promises all the fun audiences love –a sparkling spoof on a classic tale, hilarious comedy, dazzling musical numbers, and an intergenerational celebration that's perfect for kids, teens, parents, and grandparents – together.



Julia Pulo (SIX/Mirvish) –who wowed last year as Dorothy and received a Dora nomination for her performance– is back as Robin, joined by Damien Atkins (Sherlock Holmes/SHAW Festival) as Prince John and star of Canadian Stage's hit 2025 Dream in High Park production of ROMEO & JULIET – Praneet Akilla (Sky Med/Paramount+) – as Marion. Panto mainstays Daniel Williston and Eddie Glen appear as Sparkle Bum and Friar Tuck, and the ensemble is rounded out by Julius Sermonia as Little John, Jordan Bell, Kyle Brown, Malinda Carroll, Sierra Holder, Cara Hunter, andJean-Paul Parker. Joining the Panto family is Mary-Frances Moore directing a script a seven-time Panto scribe Matt Murray.



Joining Moore, and Camilleri on the creative team are Set Designer Brandon Kleiman, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Bonnie Beecher, Sound Designer Brian Kenny, Projection Designer Cameron Fraser, Choreographer Jennifer Mote, and Fight Director Anita Nittoly.