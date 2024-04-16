Pleiades Theatre to Offer Reality Glasses For d/Deaf Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Every performance of the world premiere of Pleiades Theatre's Tyson's Song by Peter N. Bailey, running April 24 to May 19 at Factory Theatre, will include the option of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses for d/Deaf audience members. In a first for Toronto theatre, overlaid ASL interpretation of on-stage action will provide a more immersive theatre-going experience.

"Deaf access in Toronto often takes the form of ASL interpretation at the side of the stage, and usually limited to three or four performances in total during the run of a show," said Ash Knight. "This technology allows us to offer ASL interpretation at every single show during our four-week run. It also means that folks can watch the action on the stage without having to look in a completely different location for interpretation - a notable step forward in accessibility for theatre audiences. We're truly grateful to receive such innovative and capacity-building support to improve access to Canadian theatre."

Pleiades is working with Deaf Community Consultant Gaitrie Persaud to guide this inaugural program. Five pairs of glasses will be available per performance, with support from Panthea, the European leader of surtitling and accessibility solutions for the performing arts. The AR glasses on offer provide high-quality display and ergonomic design for d/Deaf audience members.

Support for this pilot has been generously provided by the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund, which allowed Pleiades to invest in the hardware and the processes required to bring this technology to Toronto audiences.

"I am continually impressed by the passion, dedication, and creativity of community service organisations, like Pleiades Theatre," said Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. "I am equally proud that the Government of Canada has supported their important work through the Community Services Recovery Fund. By investing in these organisations and their projects we can help to create a more just and equitable society, where everyone has opportunities to succeed. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of this investment in Toronto over the years to come."

Tyson's Song runs from April 24 to May 19, 2024 in the Factory Studio Theatre (125 Bathurst St.).Tickets are pay-what-you-choose starting from $5, at PleiadesTheatre.org or FactoryTheatre.ca. AR glasses can be requested on a first-come-first-served basis when booking tickets.

About the Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF)

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time $400 million investment from the Government of Canada to support charities and nonprofits as they focus on how to adapt their organisations for pandemic recovery. Now more than ever, charities and nonprofits are playing a key role in addressing persistent and complex social problems faced by all communities. The Community Services Recovery Fund responds to what charities and nonprofits need right now and supports organisations as they adapt to the long-term impacts of the pandemic.

The Community Services Recovery Fund was built to respond to the adaptation and modernization needs of charities and non-profits facing immediate and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund accepted applications from Community Service Organizations located in Canada, such as non-profit organisations, Indigenous Governing Bodies and Registered Charities. As these organisations continue to serve their communities, this unique fund aims to support them as they adapt, modernise, and become more resilient in preparation for the future.

Sharing First and Second Generation Canadian Stories (pleiadestheatre.org)

Photo credit: PANTHEA