Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival

Play On! A Shakespeare-Inspired Mixtape opens tonight, Saturday, July 31 at 7pm at the Stratford Festival, and runs until August 15.

Jul. 31, 2021  

Curated by Robert Markus, Julia Nish-Lapidus and James Wallis, and directed by Julia Nish-Lapidus and James Wallis, the performance features Gabriel Antonacci, Jacob MacInnis, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana.

Shakespeare's influence on Western culture extends even into your favourite pop hits. Whether it be direct lines from his plays appearing in Top 40 lyrics or whole songs inspired by his plots, whether the borrowers be Taylor Swift, Madonna, Elton John, The Beatles, Prince or Radiohead, Shakespeare is still there, lurking in the mainstream, as cool and as relevant as ever. This lively celebration of terrific tunes affords a great opportunity to introduce a younger audience to Shakespeare's continuing role in popular culture.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Play-On

Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
