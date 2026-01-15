PEOPLE OF THE CITY New Theatrical Experience Celebrating Toronto Set For February

Bad Dog Theatre to showcase Toronto's culture in upcoming production.
This February, Bad Dog Theatre invites audiences to experience Toronto as they've never seen it before. People of the City is a show where true Torontonian stories from nightly special guest storytellers spark fast, funny, and wildly inventive scenes performed by the Bad Dog Featured Players.
From late-night TTC tales to neighborhood quirks and community characters, the show celebrates the city's daily rhythms and unforgettable moments - the ones that make Toronto feel like home. Each performance offers a new set of stories and a fresh comedic journey through the people, places, and stories that define the city.
“We wanted to build a show that feels like Toronto - diverse, intimate, and bursting with life,” says Bad Dog Theatre Artistic Director Alia Rasul. “There's something magical that happens when you take a true personal story and let improvisers transform it with heart and mischief. No two nights are the same - just as no two Torontonians are either.”
Featuring guest speakers from across the city, People of the City brings together comedians, storytellers, local personalities, and everyday residents whose real-life experiences inspire the ensemble's spontaneous comedy. Audience members may even find their own stories reflected on stage.
The production showcases Bad Dog's Featured Players Season 8:
Alex Cabrera-Aragon, Alexa Mackell, Alfred Chow, Amrutha Krishnan, Janet Mac, Jared Wonago, Lance Oribello, Liz Cyrus, Maddy Atamanchuk, Patrick Ronan, Shane McLean, Sachin Sinha, and Stevey Hunter.
