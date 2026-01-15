PEOPLE OF THE CITY New Theatrical Experience Celebrating Toronto Set For February

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Bad Dog Theatre invites audiences to experience Toronto as they've never seen it before. People of the City is a show where true Torontonian stories from nightly special guest storytellers spark fast, funny, and wildly inventive scenes performed by the Bad Dog Featured Players.

From late-night TTC tales to neighborhood quirks and community characters, the show celebrates the city's daily rhythms and unforgettable moments - the ones that make Toronto feel like home. Each performance offers a new set of stories and a fresh comedic journey through the people, places, and stories that define the city.

“We wanted to build a show that feels like Toronto - diverse, intimate, and bursting with life,” says Bad Dog Theatre Artistic Director Alia Rasul. “There's something magical that happens when you take a true personal story and let improvisers transform it with heart and mischief. No two nights are the same - just as no two Torontonians are either.”

Featuring guest speakers from across the city, People of the City brings together comedians, storytellers, local personalities, and everyday residents whose real-life experiences inspire the ensemble's spontaneous comedy. Audience members may even find their own stories reflected on stage.

The production showcases Bad Dog's Featured Players Season 8:

Alex Cabrera-Aragon, Alexa Mackell, Alfred Chow, Amrutha Krishnan, Janet Mac, Jared Wonago, Lance Oribello, Liz Cyrus, Maddy Atamanchuk, Patrick Ronan, Shane McLean, Sachin Sinha, and Stevey Hunter.