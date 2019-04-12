One Little Goat Theatre Company Announces School Tour Performance PLAY: A (MINI) HISTORY OF THEATRE FOR KIDS

Thanks to a $107,900 two-year Grow Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, "Toronto's enterprising One Little Goat Theatre Company" (New York Times) is bringing the company's acclaimed play for young audiences, PLAY: A (MINI) HISTORY OF THEATRE FOR KIDS, to over 17,000 elementary school students in over 100 Toronto District School Board Model Schools for Inner Cities at no charge to the schools. This current school tour builds on the success of One Little Goat's PLAY tour from two years ago, supported by an OTF Seed Grant, which reached 10,000 Model School students. One Little Goat performs at Joyce Public School, 26 Joyce Parkway, North York, Ontario, today, April 26 at 1pm.

Written and directed by One Little Goat's Artistic Director Adam Seelig, PLAY: A (MINI) HISTORY OF THEATRE FOR KIDS makes the case that dramatic play is rooted in childhood games, empowering children as natural-born play-makers. Actors Richard Harte and Jessica Salgueiro, alternating with Rochelle Bulmer, are featured in a performance that guides Grades 1-6 audiences through four distinct periods of drama: (1) Early Beginnings: games around the fire; (2) Ancient Greek Tragedy: Antigone by Sophocles; (3) Japanese Noh Theatre: Zeami and 14th-Century Noh; (4) Modern Theatre: Alfred Jarry, Gertrude Stein and Samuel Beckett.

An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Trillium Foundation is one of Canada's largest granting foundations. OTF awards grants to some 1,000 projects every year to build healthy and vibrant Ontario communities.

Now in its 13th year, the Model School for Inner Cities program identifies 150 schools throughout Toronto with a large concentration of students living with limited resources, and aims to provide them with the opportunities they need to participate fully and equally in their schools and communities.

One Little Goat, North America's only company devoted to contemporary poetic theatre, "has done audiences a huge service" (Toronto Star) through its highly interpretive, provocative approach to new and international plays. For 15 years, the company's Canadian and world premieres have garnered praise from the New York Times, Globe and Mail, CBC and others. Primarily a theatre company for mature/adult audiences, One Little Goat developed PLAY as its first production for young audiences. One Little Goat is a non-profit charity based in Toronto: www.OneLittleGoat.org





