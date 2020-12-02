Ollie Club Invites Children Across Canada To Set A Kids World Record!

Funded by Telus Fund, the first ever Superpower Food Day launches December 5th. This free virtual family event inspires kids to discover their very own "Food Superpowers" alongside CBC's famous animated TV food superhero, Ollie, The Boy Who Became What He Ate. This fully-virtual, online event means that families can stay safe and warm at home. Superpower Food Day's free activities and live entertainment are delivered right into their own homes.

"We've secured the funniest family talent since sliced-bread at Superpower Food Day," said Sheena Macrae, creator of Ollie Club and founder of Superpower Food Day. "This virtual, one-time event is free to join and has something for everyone-don't miss it, your kids will never forgive you!"

Superpower Food Day boasts Canada's most-loved social media influencers and entertainers, with sessions for the whole family-family-friendly cooking classes, yoga, crafts and music to get kids (and the grown-ups) laughing and dancing! Great for families with kids age 8 years and younger. This is an unmissable event!Canada's most famous family influencers and entertainers together for the first time-live Dec 5th only:

Fun Fitness with @NoTummyMummy - Trisha Enriquez pre/post-natal fitness guru and mom of two!

Music with @theTeenyTinys - Celebrated Aria Zenua gets all the family singing and dancing!

Family Cooking @JeanAndRachel - Legendary Baker Sisters and YouTubers Lettuce Bake

Crafting Celebrity @BestIdeasForKids - Kimberly McLeod renowned food-themed craft session!

Acting Improv, Josette Jorge real-life actress of Ollie's animated TV show, with husband Fane and 2-year-old toddler!

Live Storytime with Sheena Macrae, author/creator reading Ollie storybook to you and your family!

Camp SuperNow's SuperShow, an all exclusive Ollie Supershow bonanza!

Set a group Kids World Record! Crack some eggs and become part of a group Kids World Record: most kids to crack eggs in one day. Ollie's Egg Cracking Challenge, presented by by Conestoga Farms and Gray Ridge Egg Farms in Ontario, Sparks Eggs in Alberta and Golden Valley Eggs of BC. Quality. Local. Eggs. Since 1934.

Bonus! A Pre-Event Week of 'Ready-Made' teacher classes to inspire kids! For Teachers, Educators and Homeschoolers - a full week of free learning resources!

Nov 30th to Dec 4th, a week leading up to Superpower Food Day enjoy free healthy-themed teaching classes, culminating in a live learning event on Friday on Dec 4th! Free to register at OllieClub.com. Fans are able to download and attend live Friday activities on the easy-to-use platform HOPIN with exclusive partners like SucSeed and live readings by author Sheena Macrae!

Growing Food experts SucSeed share sustainability lessons and easy ways to grow food!

Dramatic Arts with real-life actress Josette Jorge from CBC's animated TV series!

Ollie Art inspires viewers to create drawings and imagine healthy food superpowers!

Healthy Foods looks at why we need healthy foods to power our bodies and minds!

Live Storytime with Sheena Macrae, author/creator reading Ollie storybook!

Literacy with Ollie transforms learners into their own authors!

Author & Creator, Sheena Macrae is on a mission to give YOU Food Superpowers

All classes are free to download with printables, made by and for Canadian teachers.

"Superpower Food Day is about putting the fun back into food for families -- my goal is to turn the kitchen into a classroom, help parents to become real food superheroes and inspire their kids with superpowers!" said Sheena Macrae, creator of Ollie Club and founder of Superpower Food Day. "Superpower Food Day is like a giant early Santa gift, delivered early right to your home. This 1-day virtual event has live sessions that will appeal and be accessible to all families! Happy Holidays!"

Superpower Food Day is the brainchild of Sheena Macrae, creator of the popular children's brand Ollie Club. Macrae is also the Canadian author behind the best-selling children's storybook Ollie: The Boy Who Became What He Ate, and creator of the famous children's animated TV series on CBC Gem of the same name. Superpower Food Day is being funded by Telus Fund.

The official charity partner is Breakfast Club of Canada. Fans can also expect to see exclusive prizes and sessions like sponsor Sucseed, on sustainable food and growing. A full list of programming and the duration for each session taking place on Saturday, December 5th find on OllieClub.com

"All sessions are designed for kids and parents so they can do them together, like Ollie-themed movement, family cooking, crafting sessions and mini-food themed documentaries like apple picking, and the chance to win prizes all day!" said Sheena Macrae, creator of Ollie Club and founder of Superpower Food Day. "My aim for Ollie is to inspire kids, so that kids can imagine, see and discover their own food superpowers."

Superpower Food Day has something available for all family audiences and the best part is that it is FREE to participate. Fans must pre-register in advance by visiting OllieClub.com.

