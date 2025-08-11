Nightwood Theatre to Open 46th Season with World Premiere Of ENORMITY, GIRL, AND THE EARTHQUAKE IN HER LUNGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nightwood Theatre will launch its 46th season this September with the world premiere of Enormity, Girl, and the Earthquake in Her Lungs by Chelsea Woolley, directed by Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson.

Running September 16–October 5, 2025, this marks Nightwood’s first full season at the Nancy & Ed Jackman Performance Centre (877 Yonge St.) in collaboration with Tapestry Opera. Opening night is September 18.

Developed through Nightwood’s Write from the Hip program, Enormity follows Vic, a woman in her 20s who crash-lands in a women’s shelter. As she seeks refuge, her personified inner voices clamor for attention, creating a highly physical and unexpectedly comedic exploration of resilience and self-discovery.

The ensemble cast features Vivien Endicott-Douglas, Bria McLaughlin, Sofia Rodriguez, Philippa Domville, Emerjade Simms, and Liz Der, with Marta Armstrong and Noa Furlong alternating the role of Daisy. The creative team includes Raha Javanfar (lighting), Cosette “Ettie” Pin (sound), Ting-Huan 挺歡 Christine Urquhart (set), Amanda Wong 黄婷婷 (costumes), Lisa Karen Cox (movement), and Christina Fox (intimacy & fight direction).

Single tickets are $65 general, $30 subsidized, and $15 community, with season passes available. For more information, visit NightwoodTheatre.net or call 416-944-1740 ext. 100.