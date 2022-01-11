Next Stage Theatre Festival Moves Online With 10 Digital Shows

Toronto Fringe has announced the full slate of shows of the 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will now be presented online starting January 19, 2022. Previously planned as a hybrid in-person and digital festival, the 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will now be completely online in compliance with the Government of Ontario's recent move to Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen.

The Next Stage Theatre Festival will begin with four Digital Series presentations. Stories of a Dish, and The Sunglasses Monologue, will be available on-demand starting January 19, with live digital presentations of The Complex opening January 19, and Saving Wonderland opening January 20. The Next Stage Theatre Festival will then continue with digital drops of Bremen Town, Heart of a Dog, She's Not Special, Stand Up Comedy, Tango In The Dark, and Ursa: A Folk Musical featuring live-to-tape performances for on-demand viewing. These shows, except for Tango In The Dark, will be recorded live at Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum and made available to audiences for online viewing as early as January 24.



Tickets are on sale now for the four original Next Stage digital shows, with on-sale dates for remaining shows to be announced. All in-person ticket-holders will be contacted to confirm their tickets are converted to allow them access to the digital screenings.



The 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will present exciting and expansive digital offerings, including dance, musical theatre, gaming, stand-up comedy, traditional theatre and more. Next Stage welcomes a curious audience who are ready for fun, satirical and challenging shows with themes around identity, aging and desire.



Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh says "We feel fortunate that we had a plan B when we were preparing for Next Stage, knowing that if something like this happened, we would have a digital series already in place, and that hopefully we would have space to offer recordings of the live pieces. The artists have stepped into this realm with a wonderful enthusiasm, and we are so grateful that we still get to share the work of all these incredible companies and present our original slate of ten productions"