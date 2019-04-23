New York Times Writer Wesley Morris Joins Amanda Parris In Conversation

The Koffler Centre of the Arts is thrilled to present Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist, film critic, and podcast host Wesley Morris, in conversation with Canadian broadcaster and writer Amanda Parris. Part of the Koffler's 2019 Books & Ideas series, the talk takes place at 7 PM, Tuesday, May 28 at the Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles Street West.



Wesley Morris is critic-at-large at The New York Times and a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, where he writes about popular culture and hosts the podcast Still Processing with Jenna Wortham. Known for his "inexhaustible enthusiasm for and command of contemporary culture," Morris bring "a fan's heart and a critic's mind to everything from pop stars to film directors." (The New York Times)



For three years, Morris was a staff writer at Grantland, where he wrote about movies, television, and the role of style in professional sports, and co-hosted the podcast Do You Like Prince Movies with Alex Pappademas. Before that, he spent 11 years as a film critic at the Boston Globe, where he won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for criticism.



Amanda Parris writes a weekly column for CBC Arts, hosts three CBC television series (Exhibitionists, The Filmmakers and From the Vaults), and is the radio host of Marvin's Room on CBC Music. She also writes stories for the stage and screen. Parris is the co-founder of the award-winning alternative education organization Lost Lyrics, and worked with The Remix Project and Manifesto Festival.



Wesley Morris will also participate in a free masterclass open to students and emerging media makers from the Regent Park community on Wednesday, May 29, 11 AM to 1 PM at Paintbox Bistro, 555 Dundas Street East. Morris will share insights about his professional trajectory and approach to cultural commentary in conversation with a panel of local content creators and cultural producers. Moderated by Tendisai Cromwell, Executive Director of the Regent Park Film Festival, the discussion will explore emerging counter-narratives that reflect the current cultural/political moment. The masterclass is presented by the Koffler Centre of the Arts in partnership with the Regent Park Film Festival and creative producer, Kehinde Bah. Admission is free with pre-registration.



"We are delighted to present Wesley Morris in a rare Toronto public appearance," says Koffler Centre of the Arts Executive Director Karen Tisch. "Morris' provocative writing and podcasts are bringing fresh ideas and critical perspectives to contemporary cultural discourse. Morris has the finger on the pulse of popular culture - from Michael Jackson to Green Book - but it is his sharp and incisive observations about the ways in which contemporary media reflect and shape our understanding of the world that make him one of the most vital voices in North America today. Toronto audiences are in for an uncommon intellectual treat."



Presented as part of the Koffler Centre of the Arts 2019 Books & Ideas Series in partnership with Ben McNally Books, generously supported by Media Partner, the Toronto Star.





