New Sketch Comedy Album WALL AND COUCH from Shortweird Radio to Launch

The album will be available August 7th, 2020

Toronto-based comedian Marcel St. Pierre is known primarily as an improvisor, but one of his first loves is sketch comedy. Back in 2003, he put together a dream team of some of the Toronto's best in a series of weekend writing and recording sessions in a north end studio.

Among them were a dozen Canadian Comedy Award winners and nominees, people like Jessica Holmes (Air Farce), Scott Yaphe (YTV) Nile Seguin (JFL) Kerry Griffin (Second City) and Tabetha Wells (Second City). The result of those sessions was a sketch comedy double album entitled "Got A Dime?"

It was immediately hailed as "filled with treasures" by NOW Magazine's Glenn Sumi, featuring a "who's who" of the Toronto comedy scene". The original 26-track CD has long been out of print, and was only made available as a physical copy to the audience members over the epic 3-night opening release shows held at The Second City's Tim Sim's Playhouse in October of 2003. The original album itself was never meant for wide release, but as a demo to pitch an ensemble radio show to the CBC, something akin to The National Lampoon Radio Hour. Meetings were held, partners like Air Farce and The Second City expressed interest in collaborating, but in the end an actual Shortweird Radio Show was not meant to be.

But the best of those sketches have been restored, resequenced and rereleased on the 2009 release Less Is More. The follow-up album Wall & Couch features the last few unreleased tracks from the original 2003 sessions, as well as new material written and recorded since by St. Pierre and auxiliary '13th Beatle', Michael Frolick.

Wall & Couch will be available August 7th, 2020 on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon, Deezer, Tidal, and many more just about anywhere you stream or buy or listen to your comedy and music.

Shows View More Toronto Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You