National Ballet of Canada Presents YOU Dance Relaxed Performance

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that a relaxed performance of YOU dance, the company's signature community engagement programme, will take place at the Betty Oliphant Theatre on September 21 at 5:30 pm.

The one-hour performance is designed for audience members who may benefit from a more casual ballet experience, such as individuals who identify with or are on the Autism Spectrum, ADHD, neurodiverse, learning and/or development delays/disabilities or anyone who simply feels they may enjoy a more relaxed environment when attending the ballet. During relaxed performances, the performance itself is unchanged, rather sound levels are lowered, auditorium lights are left on at a dimmer level and audience members are welcomed to move in and out of the space as needed. Participants are also encouraged to interact with dancers onstage, ask questions and fully experience the joy of live performance.

YOU dance performances are free for all participants. On September 21, we welcome audience members from a broad array of organizations including Extend a Family, the Geneva Centre for Autism, Kerry's Place, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Project Autism, Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre and Village Eulogia for Families with Special Needs.

Created in 2007, YOU dance connects dancers and young spectators, nurturing self-expression, self-discovery and communication through movement. To date, the National Ballet has reached over 235,000 students across Canada through the highly successful programme.

