Murray Perahia Re-Scheduled For The 2019-20 Concert Season

The Royal Conservatory of Music regrets to announce that renowned American pianist Peter Serkin, who was scheduled to replace Murray Perahia on May 1, has had to withdraw from the recital for medical reasons. The Conservatory is thrilled to announce that it has been successful in re-booking the originally scheduled Perahia, for the 2019-20 concert season on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

While Mr. Perahia has had to cancel (also for medical reasons) what would have been his sold out Koerner Hall debut on May 1, he is now looking forward to appearing at The Conservatory on the new date. Original concert tickets are now valid for February 25, 2020.

Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts at The Conservatory, stated, "With over 100 concerts per season, we are bound to run into some health and scheduling complications. To have Perahia and Serkin, two pianists of the highest calibre, withdraw for medical reasons is highly unusual. We are grateful to Peter Serkin for his willingness to join us and wish him well in his recovery. After cancelling his entire North American tour, Mr. Perahia will once again be giving concerts in the summer and is excited to play for his Toronto fans next season."

Murray Perahia's place among the great pianists of our time is assured and his long-awaited Koerner Hall debut will be an occasion to remember, as each and every performance is a revelation. Poetic, tender, and scrupulous musicianship, and elegance perfectly describe his particular kind of magic. "Perahia's virtuosity, never fussy, narcissistic or quirky, generates a heightened sense of drama in whatever he plays ... his gifts as a storyteller have deepened." (The LA Times)

The Royal Conservatory closes the current 2018-19 concert season, which marks Koerner Hall's 10th anniversary season, with a Season Finale Festival. It runs from April 30 to May 14 and includes bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni performing operatic arias and duets as well as songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, and Franz Lehár with his father-in-law, the famed American baritone Thomas Hampson in an evening titled No Tenors Allowed; sitar master Anoushka Shankar in her fourth appearance at Koerner Hall; Art of Time Ensemble's evening titled Doghouse Roses - The Music of Steve Earle, featuring Canadian writer Michael Ondaatje and singers Tom Wilson, Suzie Ungerleider, and Andy Maize; jazz pianist Robi Botos with Tim Ries (saxophone), Randy Brecker (trumpet), Mike Downes (bass), and Larnell Lewis (drums); Canadian musical group Turkwaz in a free concert; and legendary Canadian band Lighthouse celebrating 50 years of their career with 50 Years of Sunny Days.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You