Moonhorse Dance Theatre Celebrates 25 Years Of OLDER & RECKLESS At Harbourfront Centre

Moonhorse Dance Theatre will celebrate 25 years of Older & Reckless, its acclaimed performance series honoring dance artists aged 45 and over, with a special anniversary edition at the Fleck Harbourfront Centre Theatre on November 21 and 22, 2025.

Curated by Artistic Director Allison Cummings, this milestone program features four works created and performed by celebrated Canadian dance artists, each exploring the power, vitality, and nuance of mature performance.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The evening includes:

“Handmade” – a world premiere duet by Montreal-based luminaries Marc Boivin and Louise Bédard, exploring the invitation to be “older and reckless.”

“de corazón” – choreographed by William Yong and performed by Sonia Rodriguez, this heartfelt piece is a love letter to the heart’s resilience, mischief, ache, and joy.

“Elsinore/night hours” – a remount of the celebrated 1999 work by Carol Anderson, performed by Julia Sasso, reuniting two of Canada’s foremost contemporary artists.

Community Performance Project – a new work by Jenn Goodwin, performed by more than 20 mature dance enthusiasts from across the region.

In addition, a special video retrospective will celebrate Older & Reckless’s 25-year legacy and the many artists who have graced its stage.

ABOUT OLDER & RECKLESS

Conceived by Claudia Moore, founder of Moonhorse Dance Theatre, Older & Reckless has become a cornerstone of Canada’s dance landscape. The series spotlights artists 45+ who continue to push boundaries, ask bold questions, and share their artistry as performers, teachers, and mentors.

Appealing to audiences of all generations, the series challenges assumptions about aging and movement, affirming that creativity and risk-taking are ageless pursuits.