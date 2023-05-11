Montreal's Persephone Productions Presents THE FLICK, May 31-June 11

With keen insight and a finely-tuned comic eye, The Flick is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month Photo 3 2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month
GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend Photo 4 GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend

Montreal's Persephone Productions Presents THE FLICK, May 31-June 11

Persephone Productions has announced their upcoming production: the Quebec English-language premiere of Annie Baker's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Flick, running May 31-June 11, 2023 at Centaur Theatre (453 Saint Francois Xavier St.)

Following the success of Pool (No Water) in September 2022, named a "highlight of the Fall season" by the Montreal Gazette, The Flick is Persephone's sophomore production under the new leadership of Artistic Directors Leila Ghaemi and Rebecca Gibian, and will be the company's first production at the Centaur Theatre.

In a run-down movie theatre in central Massachusetts, three underpaid employees mop the floors and attend to one of the last 35mm film projectors in the state. Their tiny battles and not-so tiny heartbreaks play out in the empty aisles, becoming more gripping than the movies on screen. With keen insight and a finely-tuned comic eye, The Flick is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world.

Persephone Productions' mandate is to expand the sphere of the Montreal theatre community and to showcase the work of emerging artists. This production will feature three fresh faces to our Montreal stages: Jamal Azémar (a recent Concordia graduate and effortless talent), Andrew Cameron (a hilarious theatre creative recently back from Toronto), and Caitlyn Sponheimer (a screenwriter and film director making a fitting Montreal stage debut). The Flick's fourth character - a new usher who appears in only a single scene - offers an ideal opportunity to showcase a range of Montreal actor cameos. The Flick is directed by Rebecca Gibian, with assistant direction by Sruti Islam - a writer, editor and publisher also making her Montreal theatre debut.

In a unique and creative twist, audiences attending The Flick will be seated onstage at the Centaur Theatre, facing the rows of seats of the Centaur space which becomes the play's setting - a working movie theatre - thanks to video and sound designer Julian Smith. This allows audiences to peer into the lives of The Flick ushers working within the theatre's own seats, and invites the theatre itself to become a character in the play. What will happen to this movie theatre when it goes mainstream? Can it survive, or will it be forced to go digital? What will become of its audiences, and art lovers? The Flick raises questions that quickly become analogous to the theatre arts. In a post-pandemic landscape, the existential nature of the play becomes all the more vivid to a theatre audience.


Persephone Productions Montreal has been producing theatre that promotes the work of emerging artists in Montreal for over 20 years. A company lauded for its cutting-edge, risk-taking productions, Persephone is dedicated to creating artistically ambitious theatre that tackles challenging subject matter, and to uplifting local emerging talent by creating work that reflects the lives, creative instincts, and artistic values of their artists.

The Flick

May 31-June 11, 2023
Opening Night: June 1, 2023
Centaur Theatre (453 Saint Francois Xavier St.)
Tickets: $30-$40 at Click Here
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PersephoneMTL




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Boys In Chairs Collective Presents ACCESS ME Photo
Boys In Chairs Collective Presents ACCESS ME

Stories from the queer disability community will transform the Toronto stage this Pride! Andrew Gurza, Frank Hull, and Ken Harrower will be giving the city exclusive (and inclusive) access to their lives as gay disabled men in Access Me, a fun, queer disability sex-positive performance that earned the inaugural SummerWorks Jon Kaplan Spotlight Award in 2017.

Glenn Hodgins Appointed Executive Director of Tafelmusik Photo
Glenn Hodgins Appointed Executive Director of Tafelmusik

Dr. Christopher Paige, Chair of Tafelmusik’s Board of Directors, has announced that Glenn Hodgins has been appointed Executive Director. Currently President and CEO of the Canadian Music Centre (CMC), Hodgins will join Tafelmusik starting June 21, 2023.

Great Lake Swimmers Come To TD Music Hall, November 15 Photo
Great Lake Swimmers Come To TD Music Hall, November 15

TD Music Hall welcomes acclaimed indie-folk group, Great Lake Swimmers who bring their latest album, Uncertain Country, to TD Music Hall on November 15, 2023.

Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaws Festival Theatre Photo
Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre

It’s not a tease. Gypsy, the greatest American musical, is finally embarking on its highly anticipated run at The Shaw’s Festival Theatre beginning May 10.


More Hot Stories For You

Soulpepper Presents SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD, May 25- June 18Soulpepper Presents SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD, May 25- June 18
Montreal's Persephone Productions Presents THE FLICK, May 31-June 11Montreal's Persephone Productions Presents THE FLICK, May 31-June 11
Boys In Chairs Collective Presents ACCESS MEBoys In Chairs Collective Presents ACCESS ME
Glenn Hodgins Appointed Executive Director of TafelmusikGlenn Hodgins Appointed Executive Director of Tafelmusik

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess and the Pea
Wychwood Theatre (4/21-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TUNNEL AT THE END OF THE LIGHT
Alumnae Theatre (5/10-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grand Voyage: French Baroque
Tafelmusik (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lancashire Lass
Kingston Grand Theatre (5/26-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess and the Pea
Wychwood Theatre (5/20-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU