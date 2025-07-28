Massey Hall to Present Rheostatics at TD Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall will present Canadian rock darlings Rheostatics at TD Music Hall on Saturday, November 22, 2025 for their special presentation The Great Lake Suites.

On November 22nd at TD Music Hall, Rheostatics - featuring Kevin Hearn on keyboards, Hugh Marsh on violin, Alex Lifeson on guitar, and more special guests to be announced - will present The Great Lakes Suite, a multi-media show including visuals by long-time collaborators Nicholas DePencier and Jennifer Baichwal. Using spoken word, film, improvisations, and featuring selected tracks from their upcoming double album, Rheostatics will transport the audience above and below the depths of North America's inland seas with this unique live show.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.