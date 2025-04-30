MJ, MAMMA MIA and More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Across Canada has unveiled its 2025 - 2026 Broadway season at Edmonton’s prestigious Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The season will feature hits including MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and much more. See the full lineup here.

The 2025 – 2026 Broadway season line up:

MJ

November 11 - 16, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Edmonton in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London’s West End, and Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Edmonton as it makes its premiere at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in November.

Age Recommendation: Age recommendation 8 and up. Audience Advisory: This show includes theatrical haze and fog as well as a significant amount of strobing effects and loud sounds.

Moulin Rouge

January 13 - 18, 2026

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

Age Recommendation: Age recommendation 12 and up

Audience Advisory: Contains strobe lights, gunfire, herbal cigarette smoke, and some adult themes

Mamma Mia!

May 12 - 17, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Age Recommendation: Age recommendation 6 and up

Clue

July 14 - 19, 2026

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Age Recommendation: Age recommendation 12 and up. Audience Advisory: Includes smoke, haze and gunshot sound effects

Les Misérables – Add this fan favourite as a season option.

March 10 - 15, 2026

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

