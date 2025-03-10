MITCH WOOD! MY IMPRESSION OF A LONDON SHOW! To Have Toronto Engagement Ahead of West End Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy sensation Mitch Wood will present Mitch Wood! My Impression of a LONDON Show! on Thursday, March 27 at The Rivoli in Toronto before heading to Leicester Square Theatre in London, England on April 10, with guest star Matt Lucas (Little Britain, Dr. WHO, Bridesmaids), care of AEG Presents.

Mitch Wood has blown up on TikTok and Instagram with his "My Impression Of" series where he pokes fun at, well everyone, especially the theatre industry with his over-the-top yet precise parodies of musical theatre actors, box office reps, and directors, to name a few. Presented by Michael Rubinoff (Originating producer of Come From Away, The Last Timbit, Maggie, It's A Good Life If You Don't Weaken) and Directed by Matt Murray (Maggie, Grow, Ross Petty Productions), My Impression of a LONDON Show incorporates the impressions and bits Mitch is known for online, and also includes original material and improvised songs that can only be experienced live! The show follows Mitch as he takes the audience on the journey of him trying to land the role of a lifetime, at any cost.

Mitch Wood is a graduate of Sheridan College's Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance program, and trained with The Groundlings in Los Angeles. Credits include Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), Into the Woods, Cabaret, and Rocky Horror (Ovation Productions), Grow (Next Stage), Murder at Ackerton Manor (Tweed & Co), Be Kind, Rewind (Toronto Fringe). In 2019 and later in 2022, Mitch wrote, produced and starred in his original show Mitch, Please! At Buddies in Bad Times Theatre to sold-out acclaim.

Mitch Wood! My Impression of a Show!

Thursday, March 27 at 8pm

The Rivoli

334 Queen Street West in Toronto

Tickets are $30 and available at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-impression-of-a-london-show-tickets-127381373416

