MARY'S WEDDING Returns To Hamilton

Apr. 23, 2019  

Rook's Theatre + Flat Earth Global present Mary's Wedding by Stephen Massicotte

On the night before her wedding, Mary dreams of a thunderstorm, during which she unexpectedly meets Charlie sheltering in a barn beside his horse... A play with a heart as big as the skies that serve as its stage, Mary's Wedding is an epic, unforgettable story of love, hope, and survival.

Back by popular demand, join us in the beautiful HARRRP as we transform the former church sanctuary into a candle-lit dreamscape, for a production that the Hamilton Spectator calls "spine-tingling and heartbreaking," and garnered notices for 2018's Best Performances and Best Productions.

"A seamless staging of an unusual and delicate play... Mary's Wedding is another example of indie theatre in Hamilton that is, frankly, the face of the future. This Rook's Theatre/Flat Earth Global production is requisite viewing for anyone who craves theatre beyond the ordinary..."
-Gary Smith, The Hamilton Spectator

MARY'S WEDDING
by Stephen Massicotte

May 9, 10, 11 + 16, 17, 18
All performances at 8:00 PM

The HARRRP
705 Main Street East, Hamilton

Tickets $25 exclusively through BRUHA
Tickets $30 at the door

Starring Stephanie Hope Lawlor + Michael Rode
Director: Luke Brown
Stage Management: Rachel More
Set + Costume Design: Eileen Earnshaw-Borghesan



