MAHABHARATA Comes to Canadian Stage in April

Following its critically acclaimed runs at the Shaw Festival, London's prestigious Barbican Theatre, and Australia's Perth Festival, Canadian Stage will conclude the 24.25 season with the Toronto premiere presentation of Why Not Theatre's two-part epic, MAHABHARATA - a once-in-a-generation theatrical experience of unparalleled ambition and scale from some of the country's most innovative and inspiring artistic voices.



A contemporary adaptation of the four-thousand-year-old Sanskrit epic —a foundational text of South Asian culture— MAHABHARATA is written and adapted by Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernandes, with poetic contributions from Carole Satyamurti's Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling. The gripping story of a family feud between the Pandava and Kaurava clans and the devastating war that ensues, the play is a profound exploration of enduring philosophical and spiritual ideas set against an entrenched conflict that remains tragically relevant today. Offering a reflection on the fundamental and persistent struggles of humanity, MAHABHARATA is a rare opportunity to witness storytelling that stretches across time and to reflect on our place within it.



Presented in two parts, MAHABHARATA features an illustrious all-South Asian diaspora cast including Shawn Ahmed, Neil D'Souza, Jay Emmanuel, Miriam Fernandes, Ravin J. Ganatra, Darren Kuppan, Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu, Goldy Notay, Ellora Patnaik, Meher Pavri, Sakuntala Ramanee, Ronica Sajnani, Ishan Sandhu, Navtej Sandhu, Munish Sharma, Arun Varma, and Sukania Venugopal.



Seamlessly merging East and West, the traditional and the contemporary, the visually stunning storytelling ranges from the most ancient of forms, with listeners gathered around a fire, to spectacular technologically driven spectacle. This breathtaking journey guides audiences through the distant past to write an exhilarating new future.



“We are thrilled to conclude a record-setting 24.25 season with this spectacular legacy production from the incredible team at Why Not Theatre,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “Ravi Jain, Miriam Fernandes, and their collaborators have created an astonishing piece of timeless storytelling, epic in scale, employing a masterful array of theatrical techniques and styles. Whether you have never been exposed to the poem of origin or you are deeply familiar, this visually astonishing production is an unmissable performance event that is extraordinarily entertaining while offering a moment of deep reflection on our place in human history.”



First produced at the Shaw Festival in 2022, MAHABHARATA was met with widespread critical acclaim here at home before making its international premiere at the prestigious Barbican Theatre in the UK. Now touring again in Canada and abroad, the production just concluded a run at the Perth Festival in Australia and following the Canadian Stage Toronto premiere, it will travel to the National Arts Centre in Ottawa in May.



The original Sanskrit text is an important source of information on the development of Hinduism between 400 BCE and 200 CE. It is regarded by Hindus as both a text about dharma (Hindu moral law) and a historical record. Appearing in its present form about 400 CE, the Mahabharata consists of a mass of mythological and didactic material arranged around a central heroic narrative that tells of the struggle for sovereignty between the Kauravas and the Pandavas.

Part One: KARMA The Life We Inherit

Through a ritual sacrifice, King Janamejaya pledges to avenge his father's death by snake bite by eradicating all snakes from the world. In an attempt to end this cycle of vengeance, a storyteller is summoned to narrate The Mahabharata, recounting the saga of rival Pandava and Kaurava clans, and the pivotal choices leading to their infamous Game of Dice. Through playful narration, classical Indian dance, and a live band, the ensemble vividly portrays the struggle for justice in the face of jealousy, greed and ambition.

Part Two: DHARMA The Life We Choose

Mahabharata: Dharma introduces us to a dizzying array of storytelling techniques including immersive projections, dynamic digital soundscapes, and sweeping scenic design, as King Janamejaya learns of the epic war fought by his ancestors. Alongside the King, we experience the legendary battle of Kurukshetra, its catastrophic impact on the planet, and the resilient survivors entrusted with the task of rebuilding. The retelling is crowned with a soaring adaptation of the Bhagavad Gita, the most renowned chapter of the Mahabharata saga, as a Sanskrit opera.



Joining Jain and Fernandes on the creative team for this large-scale production are set designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Gillian Gallow, lighting designer Kevin Lamotte, associate lighting designer Mikael Kangas, projection designer Hana S. Kim, associate projection designer Ann Slote, original music and sound designers John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran, traditional music consultant Masheel Lodhia, choreographer Brandy Leary with contributions from Jay Emmanuel and Ellora Patnaik, and Kathakali advisor Kalamandalam ThulasiKumar.

